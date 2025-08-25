HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong and Macau are pleased to announce three senior leadership appointments that underscore its commitment to executing strategic priorities and accelerating business growth. Danny Lee has been named Chief Health Officer, KC Cheung as Chief Product Officer, and Louisa Li as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Macau Branch. These appointments reflect the company's sharpened focus on advancing its health proposition, driving product innovation, strengthening strategic planning, and accelerating expansion in the Macau market.

Danny Lee Appointed Chief Health Officer

To bolster its health capabilities and reinforce its ambition to be the health partner of choice, Manulife has appointed Danny Lee as Chief Health Officer for Hong Kong and Macau.

In this newly created role, Mr Lee will lead the development of differentiated health propositions and elevate the end-to-end healthcare experience for customers. He will oversee the entire Health business, encompassing health propositions, portfolio optimization, provider and medical management, and health transformation—all aimed at delivering enhanced customer experience and value.

A Chartered Financial Analyst and Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, Mr Lee has built a long and distinguished career at Manulife Hong Kong, having been with the company for over 20 years. His extensive experience spans business strategy, pricing, product design, distribution compensation, and valuation across various product types and distribution channels.

KC Cheung Joins as Chief Product Officer

KC Cheung has been appointed Chief Product Officer for Hong Kong and Macau, further enhancing the company's leadership strength. With over 25 years of experience in the insurance and banking sectors, Mr Cheung brings deep expertise in managing large-scale product portfolios and driving business success.

In his new role, Mr Cheung will lead product innovation, transformation, and in-force management to meet evolving customer needs and ensure sustainable value across the product portfolio.

Prior to joining Manulife, Mr Cheung served as CEO of Hang Seng Insurance, where he oversaw a multi-billion Hong Kong Dollar life insurance portfolio. He also previously held the role of Head of Products at HSBC Life, managing significant policyholder liabilities and supporting the protection and retirement needs of over half a million customers.

Both Mr Lee and Mr Cheung will assume their new roles effective October 14, 2025, and will be key members of the company's Senior Management Team for Hong Kong and Macau.

Louisa Li Takes on Expanded Role as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Macau Branch

To further accelerate growth strategy and initiatives in Hong Kong and Macau, effective September 1, 2025, Louisa Li, currently Head of Strategy and Transformation at Manulife Asia, will also take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer for Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Head of Macau Branch.

In this expanded capacity, Ms Li will lead the Hong Kong and Macau Strategy team, the Strategic Project Management Office, and the Macau Branch, while continuing to drive strategy and transformation across the Asia Segment. She will be responsible for setting the overall strategic direction for Manulife's operations in Hong Kong and Macau, and driving growth strategies across both markets. In addition, she will assume overall accountability for Macau operations and lead strategic project management efforts to unlock value-driven synergies across the company's portfolio of projects.

Ms Li will remain a member of the Global Leadership Team and the Asia Segment Executive Leadership Team, and will join the Senior Management Team for Hong Kong and Macau.

Commenting on the appointments, Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, said: "These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to building a high-performing leadership team that drives our growth ambitions and strategic priorities in Hong Kong and Macau. With deep expertise across health, product, and strategy, Danny, KC, and Louisa bring complementary strengths that will enable us to innovate, execute with agility, and deliver greater value to our customers. Their appointments also underscore our focus on attracting and developing top talent through a robust and ongoing leadership pipeline. I am confident that they will play a pivotal role in strengthening our market leadership and driving long-term success."

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.