President Lee Jae Myung's special envoys to China have said South Korea will push for developing its "strategic cooperative partnership" with China while enhancing the Seoul-Washington alliance, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The delegation, led by former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, made the remark during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing the previous day.

At the meeting, the envoys said South Korea will push for the "mature" development of the Seoul-Beijing ties, based on the national interest and pragmatism, while continuing to develop the alliance with the United States, the ministry said.

The delegation delivered Lee's personal letter for Chinese President Xi Jinping to Wang and requested Xi's attendance in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the South Korean southeastern city of Gyeongju.

The two sides agreed to closely work together for Seoul's successful hosting of the APEC summit in late October and Beijing's role as next year's host.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in areas such as economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, in a bid to produce tangible results in improving the lives of the two nations' people.

The delegation also stressed the need to respect issues of mutual interest, including those related to the Yellow Sea.

South Korea and China have been in a dispute after Beijing built several steel towers in the Provisional Maritime Zone, an overlapping sea zone between the two countries.

At the meeting, the delegation also called for China's "constructive" role in resolving North Korea's nuclear issues and promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In response, Wang said China's position on Korean Peninsula issues remains unchanged, noting he hopes to cooperate with the Lee administration for peace and stability on the peninsula.

The delegation consists of ruling Democratic Party lawmakers Kim Tae-nyeon and Park Jeung, and Roh Jae-hun, son of former President Roh Tae-woo.

During the four-day trip, which concludes Wednesday, the envoys are scheduled to meet key Chinese officials, including Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress. (Yonhap)