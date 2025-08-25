SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has hand-picked Asia's most feline-friendly destinations to cater to cat enthusiasts across the continent. From charming villages to bustling cities, these locations offer unique experiences for travelers looking to celebrate their love for cats.

For many, encountering a cat while traveling adds a sprinkle of magic to the experience. Wandering through unfamiliar streets with a furry friend nearby or finding a Zen moment with a temple cat transforms ordinary trips into extraordinary tales. Whether it's the playful antics of street cats or the serene presence of temple felines, these destinations provide a purr-fect backdrop for unforgettable adventures.

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President at Agoda shared, "Every cat lover deserves a pawsome adventure. With the best deals on accommodations, flights, and activities, Agoda helps travelers discover the most charming feline-friendly spots across Asia, ensuring that their favorite furry friends are never too far away."

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning the next cat-themed adventure. Visit Agoda.com for more information.