DONG HOI, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts opens voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG, the first international resort in Quang Binh (now part of Quang Tri province). The all-suite-and-villa resort also marks the second voco hotels property to open in Vietnam, alongside voco Ma Belle Danang – By IHG which opened in 2023.

Each voco property is characterised by its individual charm, which provides guests with something unique while creating an inviting and unstuffy atmosphere for guests to truly unwind and feel at ease. Infused with charming personal touches and subtle Vietnamese influences, voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG is a great gateway to explore the province of Quang Binh.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to all our guests and introduce distinctive touches that celebrate the natural beauty of Quang Binh while allowing them to unwind in a distinctive and comfortable stay," said Clay Clayton, Cluster General Manager. "Centered around the brand hallmarks "Come on in', 'Me Time' and 'voco life', we aim to deliver delightful and uplifting experiences through our local community and sharing the wonders of this destination with travelers from around the world."



Located in Dong Hoi, voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG offers 68 suites and beachfront villas providing a tranquil and personal atmosphere with direct access to Bao Ninh beach. Its design focuses on creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The distinctive interior offers a subtle nod to Indochine aesthetics with rich colours, intricate patterns and local craftmanship, paired with artworks exclusive to voco hotels. The spacious layout of its suites and villas – between 43sqm and 300sqm, invites natural light to flood in, creating a rustic and calming atmosphere perfect for relaxation.

Upon check in, guests will be greeted with refreshing drink and a delicate sweet treat – a simple yet thoughtful gesture that perfectly embodies voco's signature "Come on in" spirit.

Prioritizing each guest's physical and mental well-being, voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG introduces Yen Spa & Wellness, the resort's spa for guests to restore balance through personalized treatments. Featuring tranquil spa treatment rooms, a Yin Yang foot spa, a rejuvenating hydrotherapy pool, sauna rooms and salon, Yen Spa is a comprehensive wellness and spa center. In addition, guests can enjoy relaxing moments at the indoor and outdoor pool, set amidst a tranquil and nature-inspired setting.

For dining, guests have the option to dine at Flamingo Restaurant, an all-day dining concept that serves up local signatures such as banh canh, Quang noodles, Hue beef noodle soup as well as favorite international dishes, or sip on refreshing cocktails at Oasis Pool Bar while watching the spectacular Vietnamese sunset.

As a place where forests, the sea, and an extensive cave system, Quang Binh has long been a captivating destination for nature lovers and those seeking unique travel experiences. Ideally located, voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG is not only a refreshing and contemporary retreat, but also a great gateway for an emotional journey through the magnificent beauty of "the Kingdom of Caves". From here, guests can easily explore Son Doong Cave which is the largest cave in the world and home to towering stalagmites, underground rivers, jungle with wildlife and a 116-kilometre-long coastline with picturesque beaches such as Nhat Le and Da Nhay. Guests can also look to visit the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, kayak on Mooc spring, experience Vietnam's longest zipline, mud bathing at Chay river or visit the spiritual cultural site of Lieu Hanh Mother Temple.

For more on voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG, visit the hotel's website or follow on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.