Engaging the World Through Fermented Flour-Based Foods

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finals of the 8th Angel Yeast Cup Chinese Fermented Dim Sum Contest and the 12th Fermented Flour-Based Food Industry Development Conference wrapped up in Ningxiang, Hunan province, a region widely recognized as the birthplace of Chinese staple foods. Sponsored and organized by Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. (SH600298), the event brought together 26 youth teams from different countries and regions alongside leading experts, researchers, industry representatives, and skilled food artisans specializing in fermented flour-based foods. Serving as a hub of international collaboration, the conference highlighted culinary craftsmanship in fermented foods, underscoring the category's growth potential and advancing cross-border exchange focused on preserving and evolving these distinctive food traditions.

Culinary Diplomacy: A Global Dialogue Around Staple Foods

Following a global tournament spanning three months and nine regions, 26 top teams advanced to the competition's final round. Young participants from China, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, and Indonesia used flour and yeast as a medium for innovation, blending local flavors with established techniques to create a range of new staple foods and artistic dough sculptures—each notable for its creativity and unique taste. The venue served both as a stage for technical excellence and a platform for cultural exchange, where Western baking expertise intersected with Eastern fermentation practices, while long-standing methods were reinterpreted through modern approaches.

Malaysian contestant Zhang Weishan remarked, "In Malaysia, people of all backgrounds enjoy Chinese staple foods. I hope the competition can expand to additional regions so more audiences can discover the appeal of these traditions." Spanish participant Delgado Álvarez José Luis added, "I hope to bring these remarkable Chinese food creations to Europe, creating a new bridge for cultural exchange." The Italian team noted, "It is an honor to take part in highlighting Chinese cuisine, and we look forward to showcasing Italian culinary traditions in China, creating new opportunities for exchange between these two great food cultures." The Indonesian team commented, "This is our first direct experience with Chinese staple foods—it is both a privilege and a challenge. We look forward to bringing even more creations infused with Indonesian flavors."

Driving Industry Growth: Innovation and Heritage

The concurrently held Fermented Staple Food Industry Development Conference, themed "Inheritance, Innovation, and Development of the Fermented Staple Food Industry," focused on emerging trends while providing a platform for in-depth discussion and collaboration across the industry. Industry watchers noted that the sector is at an important stage of transformation, and a dual emphasis on technological innovation and cultural heritage is critical to ensuring long-term growth. Participants highlighted the need to strengthen standards, improve professional training, and foster industry-wide cooperation to guide the staple foods category toward brand building, scaling, and global integration.

Angel Yeast chairman Xiong Tao said, "The continued success of the 'Angel Yeast Cup' series and the conference is directly tied to our ongoing innovation in food ingredient technologies, including yeast, steamed bread improvers, aluminum-free leavening agents for fried dough, rice fermentation starters, and rice cake premix. These ingredient technologies are revitalizing traditional Chinese staple foods while supporting commercialization, scaling, transformation, and international growth."

Angel Yeast remains committed to inspiring the next generation of skilled professionals and supporting national development through technical expertise. The company continues to cultivate top talent and master artisans who are driving progress in the sector. By preserving craftsmanship and advancing innovation, Angel Yeast aims to help lead the global food industry toward sustainable growth, uniting tradition and innovation to create a more dynamic future for fermented foods.