Abu Dhabi to Host Inaugural Autonomous Week to Showcase the Future of Smart Mobility

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) from 10-15 November 2025, bringing together global leaders in smart mobility, autonomous systems, and advanced robotics.

Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) - the body tasked with shaping policies, fostering collaboration, and setting the strategic direction for Abu Dhabi's smart and autonomous technologies sector, Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week will convene global innovators, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss, collaborate and showcase, the latest developments in AI, robotics, smart mobility, and autonomous technologies.

The Council's work has already enabled a number of autonomous milestones in Abu Dhabi, with public electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger aircraft demonstrations, and level 4 autonomous shuttle vehicle trials, just two of the most recent projects taking place in the emirate. Abu Dhabi is also home to the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, launched in October 2023 by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). Located in Masdar City, SAVI establishes the emirate as a global hub for smart and autonomous mobility, spanning applications across autonomous vehicles, eVTOL aircraft, maritime systems, and robotics.

The launch of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week supports the UAE capital's work in progressing the future of smart and autonomous systems technologies, while leading the global development of the sector, and building an integrated innovation-driven ecosystem. With government backing, world-class infrastructure, and a progressive regulatory framework, the emirate is already rapidly accelerating the use of autonomous transport systems, including Robotaxis and autonomous buses, across land, air, sea, and industrial applications, enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the process.

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week Event Line-Up

10 November - Autonomous Summit

The six-day programme begins with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, where industry pioneers, policymakers, and investors will convene to take part in high-level dialogues that will define the next chapter of intelligent mobility.

10-12 November - DRIFTx Exhibition

Across three days, DRIFTx will showcase smart and autonomous mobility solutions across land, air, sea, and robotics in a live, interactive exhibition.

10-15 November - RoboCup Asia-Pacific

Running concurrently from 10-15 November, RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025, hosted by Khalifa University and held for the first time in the MENA region, will bring together top international teams to compete in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges.

15 November - Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL)

ADAW will conclude with the second edition of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, A2RL, a motorsport display demonstrating the cutting edge of autonomous racing technology. Organised by ASPIRE and Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the event will feature a US$2.5 million prize pool and be attended by elite research teams from 10 countries.

For more information on Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, please visit http://www.autonomous.abudhabi.

About the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC)

Established in 2024, the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) is responsible for setting the strategic direction of Abu Dhabi's smart and autonomous technologies sector. Driving policy, regulation, investment, and innovation through collaboration with government entities, global innovators, and industry stakeholders, SASC is shaping a world-class ecosystem that positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of future technologies and as a leading global hub for intelligent mobility and autonomous systems.

About Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) is the emirate's flagship platform for advancing smart mobility and autonomous systems across land, sea, air, and industry. Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the inaugural edition brings together global industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and investors to connect, collaborate, and accelerate the future of autonomous technology. Commencing with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, the week's flagship event for high-level dialogue and partnerships, the programme is further strengthened by initiatives such as DRIFTx, RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP 2025) and Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a global hub for innovation, investment, and the safe, sustainable deployment of autonomous technologies.