BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to return to Bangkok this October 2025 for a special edition of The MarTech Summit, this time co-located with the Data Demystified Summit. Set in the Fuji Grand Ballroom, Hotel Nikko Bangkok, this exclusive gathering brings together senior decision-makers across marketing, digital, data, and CX in a closed-door setting curated for maximum value and impact.

This year's theme:

"Fusing Innovation & Culture for a More Humanised MarTech Strategy"

Expect focused learning, high-level peer exchange, and practical insights—all delivered in a premium 5-star venue designed to inspire meaningful conversations.

What's in Store?

A One-Day, Senior-Level Experience

With an 80:20 C-level audience ratio, the summit creates a high-calibre atmosphere where every connection counts. It's all about quality engagement, not expo traffic.

Access Two Communities

Attendees will gain full access to both The MarTech Summit and Data Demystified Summit, unlocking broader networking and knowledge-sharing at the intersection of customer data and marketing innovation.

An Agenda Tailored for Thailand

Key themes include:

Hot topics to watch out for:

Hyper-Personalisation, AI-Powered Customer Engagement, Omnichannel Integration, Gamification & Loyalty Innovation

Fresh Speaker Line-Up

Hear from new voices—no recycled talks. Every session is designed to bring you local relevance with global standards, with industry-specific case studies and practical frameworks.

Explore Top Tech Solutions

Take the opportunity to 'window shop' leading MarTech tools on-site, while enjoying curated conversations on how to integrate, evaluate, and deploy technology that truly serves your stack.

Why Attend?

Premium Location, Elevated Experience

Held in a prime city-centre venue, the summit blends convenience with elegance, offering a comfortable, high-end atmosphere for deep discussion and networking.

Closed-Door Format for Senior Leaders

Designed for CMOs, Heads of Digital, Data, and CX, this event is invitation-only, ensuring exclusivity, intimacy, and relevance in every interaction.

Thailand-Focused with Global Standards

Every session is aligned with Thailand's regulatory landscape, consumer behaviour, and market challenges—delivered in an English-speaking format suited for regional and international professionals.

Highlights from 2024

In October 2024, over 200 senior marketers and 40+ speakers joined us at Hotel Nikko Bangkok. With participation from leading organisations like Unilever, Minor Hotels, Bangkok Bank, Lazada, Samsung, dtac, SCB, CHANEL, Agoda, and more, the summit became a hub of MarTech insights and regional leadership.

With 100+ audience questions and 30+ scheduled 1-to-1 meetings, 2024 proved to be a vibrant, collaborative summit environment.

Don't Miss Out!

Register by 31 August 2025 to enjoy the Super Early Bird Discount – Save 40%!

Secure your pass now: https://themartechsummit.com/bangkok-registration

Venue: Fuji Grand Ballroom, Hotel Nikko Bangkok

Date: 7 October 2025 | English-Speaking | Co-Located with Data Demystified Summit

Be part of an exclusive gathering that blends innovation, strategy, and local market insights in a high-impact, one-day format.

Interested in partnering? Contact us at sponsor@themartechsummit.com

Group discounts automatically apply for 3+ passes—enquire at marketing@themartechsummit.com

PR Newswire is the official media partner of The MarTech Summit Bangkok 2025.

