Huawei Set to Unveil New Wearables, Tablets, and Phones in Paris on September 19

PARIS, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei will host its "Ride the Wind" Innovative Product launch on September 19 in Paris, France. The event will see the unveiling of the brand-new HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 series, which provides cutting-edge fitness and health features, as well as highly-anticipated smartphone and tablet products.

Since first entering the smart wearables market in 2015, Huawei has introduced a wide range of products that were well received by consumers worldwide. As of June 2025, the company had shipped over 200 million wearables. In the first quarter of 2025, Huawei wearable shipments increased year-on-year by 42.4%, placing the company first in the global wearables market[1].

Over the past decade, Huawei has been driving innovation and redefining industry boundaries. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series packed the groundbreaking TruSense system, which made health monitoring more versatile and nimbler than ever. The HUAWEI WATCH 5 Series featured dual-battery functionality, to balance high-level performance with impressive battery life. The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Series provided specialized diving, golf, and outdoor excursion modes, for daring adventurers. With their more than 100 workout modes, stylish designs, and customizable features, Huawei products raised the bar on wearable performance.

Huawei tablets have captivated users as well, thanks to attributes like the pioneering PaperMatte Display and seamless productivity-boosting tools. The HUAWEI PaperMatte Display and M-Pencil has made digital reading and handwriting easier than ever, and apps like GoPaint[2] and HUAWEI Notes have made digital creation newly accessible. Next month's event will also see the launch of a global GoPaint[3] creative activity, to spur a new generation of creators to even greater heights.

This year, Huawei CBG's brand philosophy also takes a bold step forward. With the upcoming product launch, Huawei aims to deepen its ties to young users by promoting high-end, fashion-forward, and technology-driven products and technologies that bridge digital and geographic barriers, and cultivate new creative communities.