SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the remarkable success of The Business Show Asia 2024, we are delighted to announce its prestigious return to Singapore. Join us on the 27th and 28th of August as Asia's foremost business event unfolds at the world-class Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands.

Following a highly successful 2024 edition at the Sands Expo, where over 8,000 business leaders gathered to connect, learn and grow, we are proud to return with this distinguished event once again. The Business Show Asia will continue to serve as a premier platform for entrepreneurs, startups and established professionals to access the insights, resources and inspiration needed to launch, scale and thrive in today's competitive landscape.

What to Expect at The Business Show Asia 2025:

Riding the Wave of Success: Highlights from 2024

The 2024 edition of The Business Show Asia was an outstanding success. From the vibrant atmosphere across the exhibition floor to impactful keynotes delivered by leaders from Google, Microsoft, and PayPal, the event became a launchpad for new ideas and transformative growth. Attendees immersed themselves in expert-led masterclasses on business expansion, digital transformation, and leadership. Countless professionals walked away with valuable insights and connections that proved essential to their business journey.

The Future Starts Here: Asia 2025

The Business Show Asia 2025 is set to return bigger, bolder, and more influential. Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur or an established executive, this event offers a powerful platform to unlock strategies, explore innovations, and build meaningful partnerships. With engaging seminars, hands-on masterclasses, top-tier exhibitors, and endless networking potential, this is the ultimate destination for anyone serious about scaling their business.

Mark Your Calendar

Join us on 27 and 28 August 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore for two inspiring days of learning, innovation, and connection.

Registration is now open, so secure your spot and get ready to be part of Asia's leading business event. We look forward to welcoming you.

Tickets are free to attend! Click here to register.

About The Business Show

Business Show Media is the global event organizer behind The Business Show series celebrating over 25 years of empowering entrepreneurs, SMEs, and startups around the world. With a proven track record of producing more than 44 editions across cities including London, Miami, Las Vegas, Australia, and Asia.

As Asia's leading business event, The Business Show Asia brings together thousands of business owners and founders in Singapore. It offers access to cutting-edge tools, industry-leading speakers, masterclasses, and networking opportunities making it the region's must-attend growth event.

Media Contact

Samuel King

Managing Director

Email: marketing@singaporebusinessshow.sg

Phone (Singapore): +65 8371 6847