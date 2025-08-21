Chula Partners with World Economic Forum to Launch 2025 Gender Gap Report: Thailand Leads in Education and Health

BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University, as the sole partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Thailand, has released the findings of the Global Gender Gap Report 2025, highlighting that gender equality is not merely a social issue but a key strategy for national economic development.

In 2025, Thailand has shown progress in several areas, especially in women's education and health:

Thailand's overall score is 0.728, an increase from the previous year, placing the country 66th globally and 3rd in the region.

Despite leading the world in education and possessing strong potential, Thai women still face limited opportunities in policy-level leadership positions, reflecting that ability alone is not sufficient if opportunities and power remain restricted.

Thailand's Strengths:

Development Strategies:

