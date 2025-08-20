TUY HOA, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marked by the slogan "Hotels designed for you". TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, a resort-style complex showcases a captivating blend of Indochinese charm in its interiors, contrasted with a majestic modern exterior, creating a truly high-class ambiance unique to Phu Yen. The hotel features 221 well-appointed 5-star rooms, including a prestigious Presidential Suite spanning a generous 435m², designed to meet the needs of dignitaries and business leaders.

Step into the unparalleled luxury

The Presidential Suite is a private sanctuary where traditional Vietnamese elegance seamlessly fuses with modern sophistication. This unique layout features a spacious, beautifully appointed living area and four distinct bedrooms, providing ample space for ultimate relaxation. Each room is a masterpiece of design, with a royal blue color palette and thoughtful details that create a high-end serene and elegant atmosphere.

The luxurious bathroom features a dry sauna, and a freestanding bathtub with breathtaking views of the rice paddies, providing guests with a truly tranquil moment. From the grand dining area to the panoramic vistas, every element is curated for an unforgettable and high-class stay.

Where Heritage Meets Modern Living

TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa believes the future of hospitality lies in seamlessly blending contemporary comfort with authentic local culture. The hotel offers the modern trends such as personalized guest experiences, wellness-focused amenities, digital convenience, and sustainable practices while staying deeply rooted in the traditional heritage of Phu Yen.

The guest journey is powered by the TUI BLUE digital ecosystem, including the BLUE® App for contactless services, personalized itineraries, and real-time guest support, ensuring convenience and connectivity. At the same time, we infuse the stay with meaningful local experiences, from architectural elements inspired by Vietnamese design to curated cultural workshops and excursions that highlight the unique stories of Tuy Hoa.

Summer Bliss Staycation Package

Make your trip truly special with our Summer Bliss Staycation package which valid until October 31st, 2025. Enjoy a full 24-hour stay, with the flexibility to check in anytime and check out 24 hours later, giving you plenty of time to relax and recharge at your own pace. Unwind with complimentary 8-hour daily access to our Jjimjilbang, featuring a variety of mineral baths, saunas such as Salt Stone sauna, Herbal sauna, Volcanic Rock sauna, Nano sauna, Snow sauna, Infrared sauna, Oxy-Hinoki room, Hot and Cold baths, Hot and cold foot soaks, massage, and beauty services. Treat yourself to a pampering session at our spa with an exclusive 20% discount, and savor delicious meals and refreshing drinks with a 10% discount on all food and beverages.

Click here to download hi-res photo