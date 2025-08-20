HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers across Vietnam are navigating a talent market that hires fast and moves faster, where finding the right people, keeping them, and aligning five generations inside one workplace has become the new baseline for organisational risk. New data shows voluntary turnover in Vietnam reached double-digit pressure points in 2024, with an overall voluntary turnover of 9.6% in the first half of 2024 and a notably lower 6.5% among multinational corporations — a gap that helps explain why MNCs and large firms dominate this year's winners.

Organized by Business Media International, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia reframes those problems as solvable design challenges — and the evidence is in the 119 winners. By insisting on employee-voice data, transparent benchmarking and public recognition, HR Asia surfaces what works and accelerates adoption across the market. The awards programme leans on the proprietary TEAM employee engagement survey and a structured validation process that prioritises real employee feedback — turning anecdotes about "what might work" into repeatable solutions.

Retention: companies keep people by giving them reasons to stay beyond pay. Winners are using evidence-based steps HR Asia highlights: targeted learning pathways that convert existing staff into new roles (reducing external hiring pressure), segmented employee value propositions (benefits and flexibility matched to life-stage and generation), and continuous listening loops to catch flight risk early. HR Asia's benchmarking packages and public case studies make these tactics visible and actionable for the market, so best practices scale faster than the next resignation. (Supporting Vietnam-specific employee priorities and switching intent are documented in HR Asia's Vietnam survey.)

Hiring tech & digital talent: the winners don't just chase market salaries — they change the game. Practical playbooks showcased by HR Asia include internal reskilling curricula co-designed with universities and bootcamps, structured rotations that map adjacent skills into tech roles, and targeted hiring pipelines that prioritise potential plus micro-credentialing. By publishing benchmark outcomes and facilitating cross-company sharing, HR Asia reduces the information asymmetry that makes employers all compete for the same scarce hires. The result: companies convert internal capacity into market-grade capability, shrinking the external talent gap.

Multigenerational workplaces: winners demonstrate that the generational problem is an organisational design opportunity. HR Asia-validated case studies show repeatable interventions — two-way mentoring (reverse mentoring for digital skills), squad-based team design that pairs domain experience with digital fluency, and bespoke communication practices that increase clarity for Gen Z while preserving institutional knowledge for older cohorts. By featuring these examples in its benchmarking and public forums, HR Asia helps leaders replicate structures that reduce friction and build mutual respect across ages.

Technology as enabler, not replacement: the new HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards recognise organisations using technology to empower people — from AI-curated learning paths and predictive retention analytics to employee-experience platforms that surface real-time feedback. The award category is designed to reward deployments where tech multiplies human potential (upskilling, wellbeing, autonomy) rather than simply automating tasks. Celebrating these winners creates visible examples of high-ROI adoption for HR teams across Vietnam.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

