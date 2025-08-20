BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AW Education International proudly celebrated its 10th anniversary at the 2024–2025 Annual Gala, marking a decade of growth, achievement, and global impact. Held under the inspiring theme "Together for Dreams, A Decade of Promise," the event brought together staff, partners, students, and alumni to honor the company's remarkable journey and look ahead to an ambitious future in international education.

A Decade of Growth: From Vision to Industry Leader

Building on more than 23 years of expertise in international education, AW Education International has grown from a fledgling start-up to a trusted global education brand. Over the past ten years, the company has evolved from offering single-service solutions to building a comprehensive international education ecosystem — encompassing early education, study abroad guidance, application services, cultural exchange, identity planning, and legacy education.

Guided by its mission to enhance Chinese students' global competence, AW Education International has expanded its presence to more than 20 countries and regions, partnering with leading universities worldwide. This extensive network has made the company a vital bridge between Chinese students and global education resources, earning the trust of families and partners alike.

Proven Success: Outstanding Admissions Results

AW Education International's commitment to quality is reflected in its impressive results. For the 2025 admissions season alone, students received thousands of offers from top universities worldwide. This includes over 2,400 offers from U.S. Ivy League schools, more than 760 offers from the UK's G5 universities — including Oxford and Cambridge — and 1,400 offers from leading universities in Singapore and Hong Kong SAR, China, such as the National University of Singapore and the University of Hong Kong.

Behind these achievements is a team of seasoned consultants who provide expert, personalized guidance. Every offer stands as proof of AW Education International's professional excellence and its decade-long dedication to empowering students for global success.

The People Behind the Success

The celebration also honored the people who have shaped AW Education International's journey. Awards recognized the dedication of its very first employee, who has been with the company for a full decade, as well as teams and individuals who embody its core values of teamwork, resilience, and client focus — qualities that have become the foundation of AW Education International's strength.

The event also paid tribute to partners and admissions officers who have worked closely with AW Education International to expand opportunities for students. This mutual trust and collaboration have been essential to the company's sustained growth.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter

For AW Education International, the 10-year milestone marks both a celebration and a starting point. The company remains committed to its role as a one-stop international education service platform for elite families, pursuing its "International Education + Insurance," "International Education + Finance," and "International Education + Legacy" strategies.

In the years ahead, AW Education International will continue to integrate global education resources, enhance service systems, and focus on supporting students throughout their educational journey — empowering more Chinese students to succeed on the global stage. The next decade will bring fresh innovations, stronger partnerships, and an enduring commitment to excellence in international education.