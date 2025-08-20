SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, today launched the PUDU MT1 Max, an AI-powered 3D Perception Robotic Sweeper designed for the challenges of expansive and complex cleaning scenarios. As the newest member of the MT1 series — following the PUDU MT1 and PUDU MT1 Vac — the MT1 Max delivers a significant leap forward with next-generation 3D spatial perception, enhanced AI intelligence, and upgraded safety systems, setting a new standard for large-scale indoor and semi-outdoor cleaning in environments such as underground parking garages and semi-open building atriums.

Next-Generation 3D Perception for Smarter Navigation

Equipped with 3D LiDAR and multi-sensor fusion, the MT1 Max can "understand" complex environments with centimeter-level accuracy and detect objects up to 150 meters away. It accurately recognizes and interprets diverse scenarios — from ultra-high ceilings and glass roofs to semi-open areas and low-light settings — and maintains stable mapping and positioning even in high-interference conditions such as heavy dust, fog, or sandstorms. Enhanced 3D perception also powers more intelligent, real-time path planning, allowing the robot to navigate dynamically, optimize cleaning routes, and proactively avoid vehicles or unexpected obstacles with speed and precision.

Enhanced AI Intelligence for Precision and Efficient Cleaning

Driven by a dual-chip architecture that doubles computing power, the MT1 Max delivers faster recognition, more efficient computation, and stable performance even under heavy load or parallel tasks. Its deep hardware-software integration — combining sensors, wheel-hub motors, side brushes, and roller brushes — enables:

Exceptional Cleaning Performance with Automated Filter Cleaning

Retaining the MT1's ability to sweep everything from fine dust and cigarette butts to leaves and beverage bottles in a single pass, the MT1 Max adds an internal vibration system that keeps filters clear in real time. This preserves suction and filtration efficiency, extends component life, and reduces the need for frequent manual maintenance. Combined with its 70 cm cleaning width, 35 L waste bin, and precise edge-to-edge cleaning, the MT1 Max ensures consistently high cleaning performance while minimizing downtime in large-scale operations.

Upgraded Autonomous Obstacle Avoidance

The MT1 Max features a fully enhanced obstacle avoidance system powered by advanced 3D LiDAR, providing sharper dynamic perception and improved environmental awareness. It can identify various dynamic obstacles — from vehicles to pedestrians and small animals — and apply tailored avoidance strategies. It can stop at intersections, yield in traffic lanes, or pause in parking zones to ensure smooth operation without disrupting surrounding activity.

Multi-Dimensional Safety Enhancements

The MT1 Max is engineered for reliability in challenging environments. Its IP54-rated protection shields against dust and splashes, while a water-drop sensor triggers a protective avoidance mode in adverse weather. A 1.2-meter-high beacon with bright lights enhances visibility for pedestrians and drivers, helping actively reduce potential risks.

Building on the operational excellence of the MT1, the MT1 Max offers long run-time with 24/7 operation enabled by automatic recharging, IoT integration for seamless coordination with smart infrastructure, remote management tools for real-time monitoring, and exceptional maneuverability in tight or obstacle-prone spaces — ensuring comprehensive coverage in even the most challenging environments.

The launch of the PUDU MT1 Max marks the third model in the MT1 series, following the PUDU MT1 (2024) and PUDU MT1 Vac (2025). With each addition, Pudu Robotics continues to expand its intelligent cleaning portfolio, offering tailored solutions for different spaces, debris types, and operational needs — empowering businesses worldwide to maintain cleaner, safer, and more efficient environments.

Learn more about PUDU MT1 Max: https://www.pudurobotics.com/en/products/mt1-max?utm_source=news&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=pr

