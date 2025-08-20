TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia organized by Business Media International proudly honours 102 organizations that exemplify excellence in human capital strategy and workplace culture. This year's ceremony arrives as Taiwanese companies navigate critical challenges in talent retention, multigenerational workforce integration, and shifting employee expectations.

Taiwan's workforce is at a crossroads, and HR leaders are sounding the alarm. The National Development Council projects a staggering shortfall of 480,000 workers by 2030, and today, a full 71 % of Taiwanese employers report difficulty filling critical positions, with nearly half (49 %) struggling at the mid-to-senior level. Against this urgency, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Taiwan awards offer more than prestige—they provide transformative, data-informed solutions to the island's most pressing human capital challenges.

One of the most compelling impacts of HR Asia's program is the Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM)—a proprietary survey tool deployed across participants to measure morale, needs, and engagement with 360‑degree insight. In Taiwan's cohort, the survey drew responses from 27,200 employees across 360 companies, offering rich, actionable data behind retention strategies. This deep listening has enabled award winners to tailor programs that reflect real employee sentiment—from Gen Z Zoomers to Baby Boomers.

Such listening matters: with four generations now operating side-by-side, generational friction is real. Employers recognized by HR Asia stand out for championing inclusivity and active dialogue, strategies that align younger employees' expectations with institutional wisdom and boost satisfaction across all age groups. As William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia, emphasized, organisations that actively listen and respond score significantly higher in employee satisfaction—especially as Gen Z enters the workforce in force

Beyond voice, winners are adopting data-driven retention measures. Robert Walters' Talent Trends 2025 Report finds that 94 % of employees stay longer at firms investing in career development, and over 92 % of Taiwanese companies have launched enhanced L&D schemes or relaxed hiring criteria to address talent shortages. Award winners typically go further—blending career lattice structures, lateral moves, learning pathways, and mentorship initiatives to foster continual growth and employee mobility.

Flexibility is another pillar. While traditional "return-to-office" mandates created friction, top companies lean into window working, hybrid models, and in some cases, four-day workweeks. This flexibility resonates: 75 % of professionals prioritize remote or flexible work options—and 73 % prize sabbaticals or extended leave when considering new roles. HR Asia winners consistently show lower turnover and higher engagement through such empathetic workplace design.

Technology isn't ignored; quite the opposite. Building on the theme of human-centred innovation, HR Asia this year introduces the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards in Taiwan—recognizing employers that deploy technology not just for automation, but to empower employees. From AI-powered learning and onboarding platforms to generative‑AI tools for career planning, these employers blend data with empathy, ensuring that tech enhances—not replaces—the human experience.

This award category aligns with industry momentum: over 40 % of Taiwanese firms are already piloting AI tools (e.g. ChatGPT and predictive analytics) to streamline recruitment, identify internal talent, or reduce bias—but tempered by human oversight at each stage. The HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards distinguish those who get that balance right—and who design digital tools that complement career growth, not merely process efficiency.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (TAIWAN EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 6012-2692701

Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia