October 1, 2025 | Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's hospitality and real estate sectors continue to advance, showing clear signs of strong recovery, with extensive pipelines ready for launch. Hanoi is emerging as a key hub for branded residences, lifestyle hotels, and mixed-use developments.

Meet The Experts (MTE) Hanoi 2025 returns at a pivotal time as it serves as Vietnam's largest gathering of real estate and hospitality professionals. Organized by WeHub and co-hosted by Kohler and Savills Hotels, the conference will be held on October 1st, 2025, at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi, bringing together more than 700 senior leaders and over 30 international speakers.

With more than 200 hotels in the pipeline and almost 50 ultra-luxury residential and branded residence projects, the market is seeing a surge in interest in second-home demand, retail reinvention, and wellness-driven living – This trend is attracting international hotel brands, luxury residential projects, and integrated urban developments. As investor confidence strengthens and reforms accelerate, MTE Hanoi 2025 aims to fuel meaningful conversations and connections to drive the next growth phase.

Recognized as one of Vietnam's most influential industry platforms, MTE creates a dynamic space for developers, hotel owners, operators, architects, and consultants to share insights and explore collaboration opportunities.

Conference Highlights:

Some of the Key Speakers:

Event Program:

"The MTE conference aims to strengthen connections among hospitality and real estate players, create collaboration opportunities and provide valuable insights to developers, hotel owners and industry partners, empowering them to seize opportunities and prepare for a new cycle in the real estate and hospitality markets" said Mauro Gasparotti, Founder of WeHub.

In addition to the main conference, MTE Hanoi 2025 features curated masterclasses, immersive F&B showcases, and the iconic HoSkar Night – the region's most dynamic networking event for hospitality and real estate professionals. These experiences offer attendees valuable insights and meaningful opportunities for connection and collaboration.

Whether you're a developer, hotelier, architect, or investor, this is your gateway to industry growth and innovation.

MTE Hanoi 2025 is organized by WeHub, co-hosted by Kohler and Savills Hotels, in partnership with An Cuong and Masterise Homes, supported by The Ascott Limited, Minor Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group, Dewan Architects + Engineers, LQ International, Salto, BWH, Blum, Accor Group, Hettich, Club Med, Matrix Fitness Vietnam, HSBC, Lavazza and Perfetto. Media partners include Batdongsan.com.vn, PR Newswire APAC, Travel Daily Media, and Wowweekend.

About WeHub

WeHub is a leading media and networking platform dedicated to connecting professionals in the hospitality and real estate industries across Asia. Through high-impact events, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships, WeHub creates opportunities for industry leaders to share insights, foster collaborations, and drive business growth. Our flagship events, including Meet The Experts (MTE) and HoSkar Night, bring together top developers, hotel owners, operators, designers, and solution providers to shape the future of hospitality and real estate in the region.

Register now: https://meettheexpertsevents.com/registration

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many event series, including the Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and the HoSkar Night networking event.