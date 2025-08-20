The government and the ruling Democratic Party agreed Wednesday to ramp up their policy efforts to infuse private firms, the public sector as well as all sectors of society with artificial intelligence technology.

Under the so-called AI Transformation initiative, the government and the DP plan to promote the opening of public data, according to Rep. Han Jeoung-ae, the DP's top policymaker.

During their policy consultations, the two sides also decided to ease excessive penalties, including regulations that do not meet global standards and those related to breach of trust.

The government said it will designate key projects in emerging industries and provide package support covering finance, tax benefits and R&D resources. The DP will back the effort with legislation to expand access to public data.

The DP plans to set up its own task force to "rationalize" regulations, according to Han.

The two sides will also push to expand the special budget for regional balanced development to more than 10 trillion won to boost regional tourism.

Since his inauguration in June, President Lee Jae Myung has emphasized his goal to place South Korea as one of the world's top three artificial intelligence powerhouses.