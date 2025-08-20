The detention period for former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been extended by 10 days to the end of this month, special counsel Min Joong-ki's team said Wednesday.

The team said in a press release that a court decided Tuesday to extend Kim's detention period to Aug. 31.

Her first detention period was due to end Thursday, 10 days after the court issued a warrant to arrest her on charges of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.

Under the current law, the special counsel has to indict the suspect within the extended detention period, and no further extension is permitted.

The special counsel team has twice called in Kim for questioning about the corruption allegations, and a third round of questioning is slated for Thursday. (Yonhap)