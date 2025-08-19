President Lee Jae Myung will discuss the future of the K-pop industry with the director of the Netflix animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters" and members of girl group TWICE on a television program, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Lee will appear on the pre-recorded program "K-Pop: The Next Chapter" by English-language broadcaster Arirang TV, scheduled to air at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Participants include Maggie Kang, creator of the Netflix film, TWICE members Jihyo and Jeongyeon, DJ and music producer R.Tee, and music critic Kim Young-dae.

"It was arranged to reflect the global status of K-pop, the scalability of global content and its new possibilities, and share visions and ideas for K-pop's next stage," the office said in a release. "We plan to draw on the opinions and insights expressed during the program to help shape future policy directions."

The global success of "Kpop Demon Hunters," produced by Sony Pictures Animation and distributed by Netflix, has raised calls for broader support for Korean companies in developing original content and intellectual property right in the culture industry. (Yonhap)