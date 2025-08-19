Optimized for Modern Living, Company's New Fit & Max Refrigerators Deliver Stylish, User-Centric Design and Smart Performance to European Kitchens

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest refrigerator lineup for the European market at IFA 2025. Designed to deliver top-tier energy efficiency, the new french door and bottom-freezer models have been developed specifically for Europe's unique housing environments and consumer lifestyles, reflecting LG's extensive research into local needs and preferences. The lineup combines energy-saving performance, smart features and space-efficient styling that integrates seamlessly into modern homes.

Outstanding Energy Efficiency

Responding to increased demand for energy-efficient appliances across Europe, LG is introducing models that meet – and significantly surpass – the European Union's highest ("A") energy rating. The new bottom-freezer model exceeds the requirement for the A rating, while the french door model has impressively earned an A rating, despite being in a category where such ratings are rare.

LG's exceptional energy efficiency was made possible by its optimized insulation design tailored for the European market, as well as AI-based features that help reduce electricity consumption by learning household usage patterns and optimizing compressor operation during periods of low activity.

Fit & Max: Perfect Fit and Maximum Performance

Designed for Europe's typically compact kitchens, the new lineup features LG's Zero Clearance Hinge, enabling doors to open fully (up to 110 degrees) even when placed flush against a wall. Sleek exteriors with LG's Premium Flat Door design create a refined, built-in look.

AI-powered features elevate convenience and efficiency to make every day easier and power bills more manageable. AI Fresh monitors your door-opening habits over three weeks and lowers the temperature in advance during peak times. This helps reduce sudden temperature changes when the door is opened, keeping food fresher for longer. AI Saving Mode analyzes use-behavior and intelligently adjusts cooling performance during low-usage periods, helping save energy.

Embodying LG's MAX concept – maximizing space efficiency and food freshness – the lineup features a variety of storage solutions that enhance interior usability, including the Retractable Shelf for tall or bulky items, and generous interior capacity. Freshness technologies include Linear Cooling™ to minimize temperature fluctuations, Door Cooling+™ for fast, even cooling, and Fresh Converter+™ with customizable storage zones for meat, fish and vegetables.

New French Door Refrigerator Boasting Built-In Look, Practical Features

The new french door model presents LG's first Thin Door design with both an ice and water dispenser, plus the installation flexibility of the Zero Clearance Hinge. The Ultra Slim In-Door Ice Maker saves storage space while delivering a steady supply of ice.

Interior enhancements include an optimized basket design that reduces the risk of bottles tipping over when opening or closing. Deeper shelves improve internal storage capacity, aligning with the needs of European lifestyles. Soft Closing Doors prevent slamming, ensuring smoother and quieter operation.

New Bottom-Freezer Designed for Flexibility

Designed to fit real European kitchen environments, the new bottom-freezer series offers a variety of sizes and capacities. Adjustable shelving and flexible compartments maximize usable space.

The Adjustable Shelf offers seven height settings, while the combination of Adjustable and Retractable Shelves allows for tailored organization. Additional accessories, such as the Movable Bucket, My Box and Mini Door Basket, can be repositioned for convenient access or to free up space for other items.

"LG's new refrigerator lineup reflects a firm commitment to meaningful innovation, combining outstanding space and energy efficiency with designs that fit seamlessly into modern kitchens," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "We remain focused on developing user-centric technologies that enhance everyday convenience, simplify life at home, and have less impact on the planet."

