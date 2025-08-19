North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has denounced a joint military exercise under way between South Korea and the United States as showing their will to "ignite a war" and reaffirming the most "hostile" stance toward the North, according to Pyongyang's state media Tuesday.

Kim also called for a "rapid expansion" of the country's nuclear arms as he inspected an integrated operation test of weapons systems on the North's first 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

His remarks came as Seoul and Washington kicked off their annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise Monday to bolster their joint defense readiness against the North. The drills will run for 11 days through Aug. 28.

Kim denounced Seoul and Washington as openly expressing their intent to maintain "the most hostile and confrontational" stance toward North Korea by staging the large-scale drills.

"The U.S.-ROK intensified military nexus and the muscle-flexing are the most obvious manifestation of their will to ignite a war and the source of destroying the peace and security environment in the region," he was quoted by the KCNA as saying.

ROK is the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Kim also stressed the worsening security situation necessitates his country's "rapid expansion of nuclearization," claiming that the enemies are plotting a "military nexus" with nuclear elements involved in their drills.

"And such changing situation requires us to take counteraction with proactive and overwhelming changes," Kim stressed.

North Korea has long denounced joint military drills between Seoul and Washington as a rehearsal for invasion. The allies have said their exercises are defensive in nature.

Kim's harsh remarks came days after President Lee Jae Myung offered a conciliatory overture toward the North during his speech marking Liberation Day on Friday.

Lee said he would respect North Korea's political system and will not seek unification by absorption. He also pledged to take steps to restore the now-suspended 2018 inter-Korean military pact designed to ease tensions.

Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of the North's leader, said last week that North Korea has no will to improve ties with South Korea, rebuffing the Lee administration's olive branch as a "pipe dream."

Meanwhile, the North's leader called for the navy to play a key role in strengthening the state nuclear forces during his inspection of the destroyer.

"The Navy will become a reliable force firmly performing a part in the composition of the state nuclear forces and the realm of nuclear use in the near future," he said.

Kim expressed his satisfaction about the fact that a major task for making the navy "high-tech and nuclear-armed" has made progress step by step as planned, according to the KCNA.

In April, North Korea unveiled its new 5,000-ton multipurpose Choe Hyon destroyer as part of its efforts to enhance its naval power.

In May, the North disclosed another warship, but it tipped over and became partially submerged during its launch ceremony. The following month, the North relaunched the Kang Kon destroyer after repairs. (Yonhap)