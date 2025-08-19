The IonQ CEO will participate in a fireside chat with TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces the morning keynote speakers at the upcoming 2025 Entrepreneur Expo – Niccolo de Masi, chairman and CEO of IonQ; with remarks from TEDCO's CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall, University of Maryland's President, Darryll J. Pines and TEDCO's Board Chair, Ellen Flowers-Fields. This upcoming event will take place at the Hotel at the University of Maryland on October 21, 2025.

"TEDCO's Entrepreneur Expo is a powerful reflection of Maryland's dynamic innovation ecosystem. It brings together visionary founders, investors, and changemakers to share ideas, spark collaboration, and accelerate growth," said LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO. "We're especially excited to hear from IonQ, a company at the forefront of quantum computing, and a shining example of the groundbreaking work being done right here in our state."

TEDCO's award-winning Entrepreneur Expo was established to spotlight entrepreneurship in the region by bringing together Maryland's various resources for a day of celebration. The Expo draws more than 1,000 of the region's top entrepreneurs, business owners, innovators, venture capital investors and legislators. The event offers more than 80 speakers, more than 80 exhibitors, various workshops and roundtable discussions all showcasing the different resources in Maryland that are designed to help entrepreneurs learn, connect and be inspired. This year's event promises a full day of interactive workshops, insightful discussions and dynamic pitches from emerging companies.

The morning keynote speakers will address the pivotal role that early-stage companies play in positioning Maryland as the capital of Quantum. From groundbreaking research to agile innovation, these emerging ventures are driving the state's leadership in quantum technology and shaping the future of this transformative industry.

de Masi is an experienced public company chief executive officer and board member with expertise in deep tech, mobile, and creating enterprise software-hardware ecosystems. Today, he is IonQ's chairman and CEO, and serves on its Board, nominating, governing and auditing committees since sponsoring its IPO in 2020. Over the course of his career, de Masi has helped lead and consummate approximately 50 mergers and acquisitions and has helped raise approximately $4 billion in equity to support public and private companies he has led.

Don't miss your chance to attend TEDCO's final Entrepreneur Expo! Tickets are limited, so secure your spot now and get ready for a day filled with learning, networking and inspiration.

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, tthomas@tedcomd.com

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, rkalinyak@tedcomd.com