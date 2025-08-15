Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was released from prison early Friday under a presidential pardon, after serving eight months of his sentence for academic fraud involving his daughter.

Cho, who founded and formerly headed the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, has been serving a two-year prison term since December for academic fraud concerning his children and unlawful interference with a government inspection.

Earlier this week, President Lee Jae Myung decided to pardon Cho and his wife, Chung Kyung-sim, among others, as part of the president's special amnesty for Liberation Day.

"I'd like to extend my deep gratitude to President Lee Jae Myung for making a constitutional determination," he told reporters upon his release. "I am also listening with respect to those who have been critical of the presidential pardon for me."

He fired a broadside at the main opposition People Power Party and ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol for his martial law bid late last year, while stressing the importance of unity in the nation's liberal bloc.

Cho's amnesty, which will restore his eligibility to run for public office, is expected to have an impact on the country's political landscape, particularly ahead of next year's local elections and the next presidential race. His reinstatement as his party's member is expected next week.

Once a rising star in politics under the former Moon Jae-in government, Cho was widely considered a potential presidential contender, especially after his party won 12 parliamentary seats in the 2024 general elections to become the third-largest party in the National Assembly.

His political career unraveled after facing a string of corruption scandals involving his family. His wife, Chung, also received a suspended sentence for forging documents related to her son's college admission. (Yonhap)