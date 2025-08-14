TDYA to stage 1st live performance of Liberation Day song at Gwanghwamun on Friday

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs released a commemorative song, “Keep The Light,” for Korea's 80th Liberation Day at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The song was composed by Ejae, who rose to instant stardom after writing and singing “Golden,” the soaring anthem from Netflix’s megahit film “KPop Demon Hunters,” which took the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to the ministry, the new track pays tribute and expresses gratitude to the patriots and independence fighters who sacrificed themselves for the liberation of Korea amid numerous national crises. The song delivers its message through a powerful K-pop beat and fast rap.

The chorus was crafted to inspire hope and pride among young Koreans, encouraging them to carry forward the legacy of liberation, it said.

The ministry added that the lyrics and choreography were created by YouTuber Friendshiping, rapper Mirani, singer Hyunjin and dancer Amy, who recently formed the project group TDYA.

TDYA will give its first live performance during the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Friday.

The entire music production process is also being showcased as a separate video on the YouTube channel Studio USOG.

“Keep The Light” will be released on multiple local music streaming platforms, including Melon and Genie Music.

All music revenues will be donated to support the descendants of independence fighters.