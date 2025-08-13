HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital Management Asia (HMA), the region's premier annual event for hospital management and healthcare, is set to officially take place at GEM Center, Ho Chi Minh City. This year's conference, organised by Clarion Events Pte Ltd, will gather over 100 speakers from 15 countries and territories, alongside hundreds of hospital leaders, medical professionals, and healthcare organizations from across the region and beyond.

From Healthcare System Reform to Medical Tourism

Under the theme "Quality, Experience & Leadership in Healthcare: Integrate – Inspire – Innovate," HMA 2025 aims to reaffirm core values in modern hospital governance: driving excellence in quality, enhancing patient experience, and fostering strong leadership.

The conference officially opens on September 10, 2025, with remarks by Prof. Dr. Tran Van Thuan – Vice Minister of Health, Vietnam, alongside HMA organizing committee representatives.

Over the two-day conference, delegates can expect to hear from world-leading experts, including:

Dr Lisa Ishii, Senior Vice President (Operations), Johns Hopkins Health System, USA, who will speak on how hospital leadership can be shaped by lessons from the past and innovations in the future.

Sasa Mutic – President of Radiation Oncology Solutions, who will be presenting ideas and innovations into accelerating cancer survivorship journeys.

There will also be more than 20 in-depth discussion sessions focusing on the three main pillars of:

1. Quality and Safety: infection prevention, AI in diagnosis & treatment, EHR, clinical decision-making;

2. Patient and Staff Experience: healthcare service design, PREMs/PROMs, staff well-being; and

3. Leadership and Organizational Models: Hospital-at-Home, DRG vs FFS business models, ESG, succession strategies, Value-Based Care.

Some prominent topics at the conference include medical tourism, a sector where Thailand has established itself as a global leader and economic powerhouse. Leading institutions such as Bumrungrad International Hospital have established Thailand's reputation for excellence, with Artirat Charukitpipat, CEO, Bumrungrad International Hospital, presenting a case study on how the hospital maintains rigorous international accreditation standards while delivering comprehensive medical services.

Hospitals also grapple with the ongoing challenges of resource optimization and staff wellbeing while maintaining exceptional patient outcomes. Dr Saran Intakul, Deputy Hospital Director, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, will be presenting a compelling case study drawing from real-world experience including his team's exemplary response to the 2024 Singapore Airlines SQ321 turbulence incident that led to an influx of patients to the hospital, demonstrating how strategic workflow preparation and connected care systems enable healthcare facilities to efficiently manage mass-casualty events.

Celebrating Innovation and Connecting Practice

A notable highlight at HMA 2025 will be two highly anticipated panel sessions on each day of the conference.

The "DRG Debate" session will see experts from Malaysia and Thailand's health ministries and associations exchanging opinions in a fiery discussion over the dilemma on whether the Diagnosis-Related Group or Fee-For-Service business model is better-suited to deliver both cost containment and quality care in Southeast Asia's diverse healthcare markets.

Meanwhile, the "Vietnam Four" panel session will bring together representatives from four exemplary hospital systems in Vietnam: Hoa Lam Group, FV Hospital, Vinmec International Healthcare System, and Hoan My Medical Corporation. Here, these representatives will share practical experiences and strategies for developing effective hospital models.

HMA 2025 wraps up with its highly-anticipated Gala Dinner and the HMA Awards 2025 ceremony, honoring outstanding innovations in hospital management across Asia. Award-winning organizations are recognized as exemplary models of innovation throughout the region. The organizing committee encourages guests to wear traditional national attire, celebrating Asian cultural diversity and fostering multinational connections.

Following the main event, on September 12, international delegates will participate in a field visit program to leading hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City: FV Hospital, Gia An 115, City International Hospital, and Tam Anh Hospital. This provides an opportunity for international delegates to directly experience the operational models, treatment protocols, and innovative strategies being implemented in Vietnam.

HMA 2025 promises to be a forum for knowledge sharing, professional networking, and creating solutions for the future of Asian healthcare.

