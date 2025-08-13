FIND's three-day conference assembles rockstar speaker line-up to decode Asia's shifting design landscape, From interior design evolution, architectural frontiers to cultural identity and the rise of interdisciplinary practices.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIND - Global Summit returns in 2025 with its most expansive edition yet, convening leading voices from design, architecture, and business to explore how creativity can respond to urgent global challenges and shape more intelligent, inclusive, and impactful built environments. Across three days featuring over 60 speakers from 23 countries, the summit spans dozens of sessions of critical dialogue - from urban resilience and AI innovation to purposeful luxury and urban transformation. Building on the success of its 2024 edition, which attracted over 2600 attendees, the 2025 summit will take place from 11 to 13 September at FIND – Design Fair Asia, a key event of the Singapore Design Week, at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, affirming its role as a key platform for Asia's design leadership community.

Pre-register by September 10th, 2025, for complimentary access to this must-attend industry event.

The summit brings together a distinguished lineup of global firms and visionary thinkers across the fields of product and interior design, architecture, and business such as Büro Ole Scheeren, Geberit, Gensler, HBA, Henning Larsen, Marriot International, Ramboll, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG), and Zaha Hadid Architects. From Tokyo to London, Prague to Bangkok, and Shanghai to Milan, the summit's speaker community promises to be a catalyst for dialogue, innovation and meaningful cross-border collaboration.

"As organisers, we have to stay agile and ready to pivot alongside the industry - especially through dialogue and collaboration. Our aim is to spark creative exchanges with the '25 edition of the Summit that extend far beyond the show and help move the industry forward." - Carl Press, Event Director, FIND – Design Fair Asia

As the global design landscape evolves amid technological innovation, sustainability imperatives, and shifting economic currents, FIND – Global Summit 2025 takes on a sharper, more urgent tone. The programme is structured around three key pillars that will frame this year's conversations. The Architectural Frontiers pillar delves into how Asia-Pacific is transforming the global architectural landscape through the integration of advanced technology, cultural heritage, and circular design principles. The Asia-Pacific Blueprint explores the region's rise as a global epicentre of design, architecture, and refined creativity – distinguished by its masterful fusion of cultural depth and artisanal craftsmanship. The Transforming Spaces pillar underscores the region's leadership in redefining luxury spaces and experiences, pioneering a harmonious fusion of traditional expertise with contemporary innovations, creating spaces we love.

Keynote Speakers

The first Keynote Speech on Day 1, titled Urban Transformation: Architecture as a Catalyst for Change, will be delivered by Simon Yu of Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). He will share how the firm envisions urban transformation as a comprehensive strategy to revitalise city life, infrastructure, and landscapes. He will delve into ZHA's approach to reintegrating fragmented urban fabrics by merging sustainable regeneration - through adaptable infrastructure, passive environmental strategies, and green spaces - with community activation that transforms underused areas into vibrant civic destinations. Drawing on landmark projects from the past decade, Simon will also offer insights into the studio's ongoing research and evolving vision for the future of urbanism in the region.

Hossein Rezai-Jorabi of Ramboll presents his keynote speech titled One Past, Many Futures, Multiple Presents. The greatest uncertainty in foresight isn't what kind of future is desired, but what kind of present is required to reach it. Emerging ideas at the intersection of design, technology, environment, and cultural ethos within the built environment reveal new directions. From a futures perspective, the evolving role of design professionals addresses urgent ecological, political, and social challenges. Key questions around creativity, continuity, and system improvement come into focus, emphasising the resilience of both designed systems and nature. Scenario planning explores possible futures by considering paths such as continuing current trends, making significant changes, maintaining stability, or encountering breakdowns, demonstrating how design serves as a strategic tool for creating resilient presents and regenerative futures.

Keiji Ashizawa, who runs the eponymous Keiji Ashizawa Design, a Tokyo-based architecture and design firm, opens Day 2 of FIND - Global Summit with "Layering Volumes: A Holistic Approach to Space and Object". Ashizawa explores the layered relationship between objects and spaces through his interdisciplinary work across architecture, interiors, and furniture design. His holistic approach weaves together elements - from large-scale architectural forms to the tactile intimacy of furniture - into unified, human-centered environments defined by a cohesive design language grounded in empathy, craftsmanship, and function.

Mario Cucinella, founder of Mario Cucinella Architects is internationally acclaimed for his pioneering approach to sustainable architecture - merging environmental innovation with human-centric design. With landmark projects across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, he continues to shape the global dialogue on climate-conscious architecture. He joins FIND – Global Summit as a keynote speaker, bringing his visionary perspective to the forefront of design thought leadership in Asia.

Notable Leading Voices and Insights Sessions

In "Pragmatic Sustainability: High Density Transit-Oriented Development in Asia", speakers Connie Wan of Büro Ole Scheeren, Angela Spathonis of Gensler and Shumin Zheng of SOM will weigh in on how high-density, transit-oriented development (TOD) offers a scalable strategy for sustainable urban growth, particularly in rapidly developing Asian cities. By integrating transport infrastructure with mixed-use urban form, TOD addresses key challenges in resilience, liveability, and resource efficiency. It emphasises implementable solutions that balance environmental goals with economic and social realities. Architects and planners are pivotal in bridging policy, development, and social impact - proving how design can enable more inclusive, future-ready cities.

Bernd Michael Schernau of Henning Larsen leads the session Beyond the Façade: Liveability Through Integration of Greenery into Buildings, exploring how integrating greenery into architecture is more than a visual gesture – it is a tested strategy for improving liveability, environmental performance, and urban resilience. In densely built cities across Asia and Southeast Asia, where space is constrained and climate pressures intensify, incorporating vegetation into façades, rooftops, and structural systems enhances thermal comfort, air quality, and biodiversity.

Public Architecture: Designing for the Next Civic Era will feature Seah Chee Huang (DPA Architecture & Urban Planning), James Lu (Perkins & Will), and Yichen Lu (Studio Link-Arc) in a timely discussion on the future of civic spaces. As Singapore celebrates its 60th anniversary, it stands as a global benchmark for urban planning and inclusive design. Today, civic architecture is evolving beyond iconic forms toward buildings that prioritise wellbeing, access, and environmental responsibility. From libraries and schools to museums and stadiums, public spaces are being reimagined as vital infrastructure for resilience, care, and community connection in a rapidly changing world.

Designing with Intelligence: How AI Shapes Creativity and Reality brings together Carlos Bañon Blazquez (Formas.ai) and Frederico Ramos (Aedas) to explore how AI is reshaping design practice - from boosting creativity and efficiency to bridging digital concepts with built reality. As automation accelerates, the conversation turns to how designers can balance data-driven tools with human-centric values, ensuring that technology enhances rather than overrides the creative and ethical dimensions of architecture.

Michael Allenspach (Geberit), Henry Yew (Index Design), and Markus Cheng (ADDP Architects) explore how bathroom design is evolving from pure utility into a space for restoration and wellbeing. In From Utility to Sanctuary: Designing Bathrooms for Body and Mind, the session looks at how layout, lighting, tactile materials, and intuitive elements can shape environments that are both highly functional and emotionally uplifting.

Moderated by the Summit Content Chair Yoko Choy, Retail as Destination: Merging Culture, Community and Commerce features Ian Hendricks of Central Pattana and explores how retail in Asia is transcending shopping to become a platform for culture, community, and innovation. From hyper-localised experiences in Thailand to digitally integrated lifestyle hubs in China and design-forward spaces in Korea, the region is setting new standards for immersive, consumer-first environments. The discussion highlights how design thinking, architectural storytelling, and experiential strategies are shaping the next generation of retail - offering inspiration not only for Asia, but for a global industry reimagining the purpose of place.

Czech Design Identity: Continuity, Craft, and Contemporary Vision brings together Jiří Pačinek, Guangjun Kung, Radomil Doležal, and Michaela Froňková to discuss how Czech design blends heritage craftsmanship with modern aesthetics and sustainability. From renowned glassmaking and ceramics to furniture and public space solutions, the panel highlights how historical influences like Cubism and Art Nouveau remain present in contemporary work - making Czech design a globally recognised expression of national identity.

Guy Cooke of Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG) leads the conversation on Design to Perform: Aligning Creativity with Commercial Goals, highlighting how design can be both creative and commercially strategic. By grounding design in market insights and guest behaviour, this approach delivers adaptable, solutions-driven outcomes that enhance brand loyalty, improve user experience, and drive business performance.

As luxury design evolves across continents, opulence alone no longer defines excellence. Today's discerning guests and residents are seeking more - spaces that speak to identity, purpose, and place. In this shifting landscape, design is called to do more than impress; it must engage, uplift, and connect. In Global Signatures: Where Opulence Meets Purposeful Design, Erin Juhl of EDG Hospitality Design + Branding and Aldwin Ong of CCD examine how hospitality and branded residences are being reimagined to reflect cultural nuance, environmental care, and emotional depth. The conversation will explore how luxury can serve as a platform for meaningful living - where social value, local narratives, and long-term impact are built into every detail.

Admission to the FIND-Global Summit at the FIND-Design Fair Asia is free. Pre-register for free before 10 September 2025. On-site, same day entry is available at S$39 per person to the B2B event.

Highres images are available on https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/tcy5d0zrdv7gsfwkxwjc8/AGpDm5fqV4lpPPboi2XPFz8?rlkey=quu21b1r1m6xup4awv5kbnl4q&st=drb667uw&dl=0.

About FIND – Design Fair Asia

FIND - Design Fair Asia is a joint venture between dmg events (organizers of well-known global shows Big5, INDEX, HiDesign etc.) and Fiera Milano (leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress industry). It is a combination trade show and design fair, offering a carefully curated selection of furniture, interiors, and design brands. The anchor event of the Singapore Design Week (organized by DesignSingapore Council) acts as a stimulating marketplace connecting leading suppliers across furniture, lighting, décor, textiles, design technology, home, kitchen, bathroom and surface materials with retail buyers, residential and commercial property developers, architects, hospitality professionals, interior designers, high-net-worth individuals, and Asia-based FF&E contractors.

With key stakeholders such as DesignSingapore Council and numerous regional partner associations, FIND is to return to the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore with extended event offerings on over 11,000 sqm, 250 international brands, a VIP buyer program, and exciting on-site initiatives.

Website: https://www.designfairasia.com/

About dmg events

At dmg events, we understand that rapidly evolving markets are driving organizations to rethink strategies, expand globally, and form new partnerships. As a leading event organizer and publisher, we facilitate and accelerate this transformation by providing direct access to new markets, inspiration and leadership, innovative products, and valuable business opportunities. With a presence in 30+ countries and 13 offices worldwide including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India, dmg events organizes over 95 large-scale events annually, attracting 425,000+ industry professionals. As the largest international event organizer in Saudi Arabia since 2011, dmg events connects international businesses with local demand through its offices in Riyadh and Jeddah. Our growth in the Kingdom is driven by our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, build strategic partnerships and align our events with market needs. Flagship events like Big 5 Saudi, INDEX Saudi, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia, The Saudi Food Show and Saudi Infrastructure Expo drive industry transformation and lasting impact across sectors.

For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).

About Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is a leader in Italy and one of the world's leading integrated operators in the trade fair and congress sector. The Fiera Milano Group manages the leading exhibition center in Italy and Europe's largest congress center, presiding over numerous production sectors including: fashion, furniture, home system, instrumental mechanics, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction and art. In particular, the activity focuses on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events, through the provision of equipped exhibition spaces, project support and related services. This is complemented by engineering and set-up services, technical set-up and logistics services, as well as a multi-channel platform that includes web services and conferences. Fiera Milano has been listed on Euronext Milan, STAR segment, since 2002. www.fieramilano.it/en/

About Singapore Design Week

One of Asia's premier design festivals, Singapore Design Week (SDW) celebrates Singapore's distinctive brand of creativity, exploring design through three defining festival pillars: Design Futures (the design of the future and the future of design), Design Marketplace (lifestyle trends with a spotlight on Southeast Asia) and Design Impact (innovative solutions for a better world). Organised by DesignSingapore Council, SDW is a celebration of creativity and innovation, championing thought leadership and showcasing the best of design from Singapore and beyond. sdw.sg