Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team on Wednesday raided an interior company reportedly tied to former first lady Kim Keon Hee over alleged favoritism in presidential office and residence repair work three years ago.

The team said in a press release that its prosecutors and investigators were conducting searches and seizures at interior design company 21 Gram and residences of its officials in connection with suspicions surrounding the repair work at the presidential facilities.

It suspects that there were violations of the law, such as the participation of unqualified companies, such as 21 Gram, in the process of relocating and renovating the presidential office and residence after former President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May 2022.

21 Gram is the company that sponsored exhibitions hosted by Covana Contents, an exhibition company run by Kim, and was in charge of designing and constructing its office.

The raid comes one day after Kim was placed under arrest on various corruption charges. (Yonhap)