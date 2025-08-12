ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI® is proud to announce the AMI Developer Program for Arm® Total Design, specifically designed to enable Arm Total Design ecosystem partners to streamline the process of developing, testing, validating, and hardening custom silicon, including chiplets, powered by Arm Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS). Additionally, the program offers a simpler, more cost-effective pathway for the Arm Total Design ecosystem to transform their unique designs into market-ready products.

Sanjoy Maity, CEO of AMI, stated that, "Our goal with this new program is to ensure silicon designers get full access to necessary firmware technology and IP blocks that help them bring Arm-based custom silicon to life and fine tune their products very quickly, while still allowing them to remain within their project budget. By leveraging AMI firmware products, together with the benefits of Arm Total Design, we aim to help the ecosystem rapidly arrive at their point of commercialization."

Srivatsan Ramachandran, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at AMI, noted, "The AMI Developer Program for Arm Total Design brings together custom silicon designs, dynamic firmware, and advanced ecosystem partner technologies in a rapid and collaborative way to shift-left Arm-based custom silicon designs. Most importantly, the Developer Program will eliminate many of the roadblocks faced by a traditional commercial engagement, facilitating smoother and quicker entry into the design process."

The AMI Developer Program for Arm Total Design features generous licensing terms for our Exclusive and Early Adopter Partners for AMI firmware solutions like OpenBMC™-based MegaRAC OneTree™ Manageability Firmware and Aptio® V UEFI Firmware, and much more. Contact AMI or visit our website for more details on the complete terms and conditions of the Developer Program, the benefits of working with AMI, and to get started on your Arm Neoverse CSS-based chiplet design journey today.

Arm and Neoverse are registered trademarks and trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates) in the US and/or elsewhere. Aptio and MegaRAC are registered trademarks of AMI US Holdings, Inc. OpenBMC is a trademark of LF Projects, LLC. All other registered trademarks and trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

