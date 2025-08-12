Coverage of Brazilian payment methods expanded for businesses on Stripe to process cross-border payments

SAN FRANCISCO and CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, has deepened its four-year partnership with programmable financial services company Stripe to expand coverage of Brazilian payment methods worldwide. Businesses on Stripe can now offer Pix, the popular instant payment method developed by the Central Bank of Brazil. They are now able to process Pix payments from Brazilian customers in Brazilian Reais, with settlements available in the merchant's domestic currency.

"Our partnership with EBANX is important for increasing Stripe users' reach in Brazil, Latin America's largest market. For global commerce today, enabling how customers pay is often just as important as what's being sold. Customers prefer payment methods they know and trust, which directly impacts the bottom line. Our research found businesses on Stripe that offered at least one additional relevant payment method beyond cards grew revenue by 12% and improved conversion by 7% on average," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, global head for Expansion, Strategics and Incubation Partnerships at Stripe.

EBANX's analysis of data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI), the World Bank, and the Central Bank of Brazil revealed similar conclusions: by offering local payment methods in cross-border transactions, global e-commerce companies can reach twice as many consumers in Brazil compared to relying solely on international acquirers. EBANX's data showed that merchants offering Pix experienced a 16% increase in revenue and a 25% growth in consumers within six months.

"Working with Stripe to offer Pix is a no-brainer. There are 60 million people in Brazil who lack a credit card. Meanwhile, 93% of Brazilian adults use Pix and, by the end of this year, its usage is projected to surpass credit cards in online purchases, according to PCMI in EBANX's study Beyond Borders 2025. Working together with Stripe ultimately empowers Brazilian consumers and businesses to participate more fully in the global economy," stated João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX.

Both businesses directly integrated with Stripe and those using large e-commerce management platforms that use Stripe's infrastructure can now offer Pix for cross-border transactions.

B2B businesses also stand to gain by transacting through Pix, which offers security and streamlines high-value payments. According to Beyond Borders 2025, it currently accounts for 51% of the value of online sales between businesses, more than double the value of consumer e-commerce transactions at 20%. Boleto Bancário, a type of bank slip that can be paid both online and offline, ranks second after Pix with 25% of online B2B value transacted in Brazil.

ABOUT STRIPE

Stripe is building programmable financial services for millions of businesses globally. Millions of companies use Stripe to accept payments online and in person, embed financial services, power custom revenue models, and build a more profitable business.

Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe processes over $1.4 trillion of payments annually, equivalent to 1.3% of global GDP. Stripe users include half of the Fortune 100, 80% of the Forbes Cloud 100 and 74% of the Forbes AI 50.

Through its scale and investments in R&D—particularly artificial intelligence and stablecoins—Stripe accelerates the utility of frontier technology in the global economy.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://stripe.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stripe/

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods and streamline cross-border payments across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

