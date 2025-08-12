Malaysia's premier food and hospitality trade show returns in September with new features, alongside FutureFWD Conference by Saladplate

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food & Hospitality Malaysia (FHM) 2025, the nation's premier trade-only exhibition for the food and hospitality industry, is making its highly-anticipated return to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 23-26 September 2025. Now in its 18th edition, the event remains the definitive platform for food and hospitality professionals to connect, innovate, and drive industry transformation – united under the theme "Cultivating Solutions for the Food and Hospitality Industry."

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, FHM 2025 is set to host over 1,500 participating brands and companies from 15 countries, with more than 25,000 trade visitors expected to attend. The four-day showcase will feature cutting-edge products, emerging industry trends, and breakthrough innovations, making it a must-attend for food and hospitality professionals across Southeast Asia.

A press conference held today at KLCC marked the countdown to the event, with Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia, alongside representatives from key industry associations, the Malaysian Food and Beverage Executives Association – Professional Coffee Connoisseurs (MFBEA-PCC), Food Aid Foundation and organising committees of the various FHM 2025's featured programmes.

"FHM 2025 is where tradition meets transformation," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia. "This year's edition is designed to respond to the evolving needs of food and hospitality professionals, offering innovative solutions, strategic networking opportunities, and immersive experiences that drive long-term business growth."

"Our expansion to all 11 halls at KLCC reflects the event's growing scale and our commitment to addressing every industry facet, from equipment and supplies to ingredients, services, and technology solutions," Leeuwenburgh added. To deliver on this comprehensive vision, this year's event introduces several exciting new elements that spotlight product innovation, future-forward experiences, and cross-border collaboration:

"The rise of zero-proof beverages signals a new era of inclusive, conscious hospitality," said David Leong, Organising Chairman of the Coffee Mixology Challenge – Zero Proof. "This innovative challenge celebrates the extraordinary sophistication and technical skill required to create alcohol-free beverages that are every bit as complex, nuanced, and memorable as their traditional counterparts."

Building on its legacy of excellence, FHM 2025 proudly brings back its signature programmes that have long been crowd favourites, the 17th edition of Culinaire Malaysia organised by the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), with Professional Culinaire Association (PCA) and Malaysian Food and Beverage Executives Association (MFBEA) as joint organisers, Housekeeping Malaysia in collaboration with Malaysia Association of Housekeepers (MAHIR), and Trend Talk.

Complementing the main exhibition, FHM 2025 will feature FutureFWD – Hospitality, Food & Beverage, a high-impact, one-day conference organised by Saladplate, in partnership with FHM. Taking place on 25 September 2025 at EQ Kuala Lumpur, this future-focused forum will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and trendsetters to explore the key forces shaping the next era of food and hospitality, including sustainability, technology integration, shifting consumer expectations, cutting-edge hospitality design, and transformative guest experiences.

The conference will feature distinguished speakers including Sarissa RodriguezSchwartz, CEO of SJS Hospitality Group; Oliver Truesdale-Jutras, ReGrowth Founder and Chef/ Founder of Folia Malaysia; Summer Le, Chef/Founder of Nen DaNang; Kristian Olsen, Founder and Managing Director of Type A; Emma Maxwell, Founder of Emma Maxwell Studio; Paul Gabie, CEO of ecoSpirits; and Debbie Yong, Founder of Atypical Media. Beyond business, FHM 2025 continues its commitment to sustainability through the Food Share Initiative, partnering with Food Aid Foundation, collecting untouched food items daily for distribution to community kitchens across Kuala Lumpur. "Events like FHM play a crucial role in addressing food security and sustainability challenges. By uniting industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers, we create powerful opportunities to discuss, develop, and implement meaningful solutions that benefit not only businesses but entire communities across Malaysia and throughout the region," said Rick Chee, Founder of the Food Aid Foundation.

Trade professionals are encouraged to register early at www.foodandhotel.com. Registration is free until 21 September 2025. A fee of RM100 will apply for all registrations after this date, whether online or on-site. For more information about Food & Hospitality Malaysia 2025, visit FHM official event website at www.foodandhotel.com.

About Food & Hospitality Malaysia

Food & Hospitality Malaysia (FHM) is the nation's premier trade-only exhibition dedicated to the food, beverage, and hospitality industry. Since its inception in 1993, this biennial event has been the leading business platform for professionals to discover the latest innovations, forge strategic partnerships, and drive industry growth. Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, FHM brings together thousands of professionals – including suppliers, distributors, chefs, hoteliers, and decision-makers. The event features a dynamic mix of international showcases, high-level conferences, and celebrated competitions such as Culinaire Malaysia, Housekeeping Malaysia, Malaysia Pastry Week, and the FutureFWD – Hospitality, Food & Beverage conference. With more than 1,500 participating brands and over 25,000 trade visitors expected, FHM offers unparalleled exposure for sponsors and partners. It also provides a wealth of content opportunities for media covering key topics like sustainability, digital transformation, and the future of hospitality. For more information, visit www.foodandhotel.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com ) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.