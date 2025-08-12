"Golden," a track from the animated US film "KPop Demon Hunters," has reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart.

Billboard said Monday (US time) in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that "Golden" climbed one spot to No. 1, beating Alex Warren's "Ordinary," this week.

"Golden" set a record by topping both the Billboard chart and the British Official Singles Top 100 as it landed atop the latter chart Aug. 1.

"'Golden' is the ninth song associated with Korean pop to conquer the Hot 100 -- and the first by female vocalists," Billboard said.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

"Golden" earned 31.7 million streams during the latest chart tracking period, up 9 percent from the previous week, along with 8.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (a 71 percent increase) and 7,000 copies sold (up 35 percent) in the US from Aug. 1–7.

Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment, along with Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, performed "Golden" as the fictional girl group Huntr/x featured in the film. All three are Korean American; Ejae and Rei Ami were born in South Korea.

Teddy and 24, known for their work with major K-pop agency The Black Label, are among the song's co-producers.

Following its debut at No. 81 early last month, "Golden" has steadily climbed the chart, rising to No. 23, No. 6, No. 4, No. 2 before ultimately reaching No. 1.

Among K-pop acts, only boy group BTS (with six songs including "Dynamite" and "Butter") and its members Jimin (with "Like Crazy") and Jungkook (with "Seven") have topped the chart.

"Golden" also became the first song from an animation soundtrack to top the chart since "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" in 2022.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, a US film studio, the Netflix original film tells the story of Huntr/x, who protects the human world from evil spirits.

The track has emerged as the biggest smash hit in this summer's K-pop market, a season otherwise short on standout songs, drawing attention early on for its addictive melody and refreshing, soaring high notes.

It also sparked a "Golden Challenge" boom in the K-pop world, with numerous female stars taking part. The song's high-note section has become a benchmark for vocal skill, attracting participants such as Bada from the now-disbanded group S.E.S., Lee Haeri of Davichi, Solar of Mamamoo, Lily of Nmixx, Ahn Yu-jin of Ive, Sohyang, Ailee and Kwon Jin-ah.

As the film and its soundtrack became global sensations, Seoul's iconic landmarks featured in the movie, such as Mount Nam, the Bukchon village and the Han River, also drew heightened interest from international fans.

The National Museum of Korea in Seoul, where visitors can explore traditional Korean heritage, and its souvenir shop saw a surge in visitors. The film's Korean tiger and magpie characters also gained immense popularity. (Yonhap)