A Global Gathering of 7,000+ Financial Insurance Elites

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 International Dragon Award (IDA) Annual Conference will be held with grandeur from August 9 to 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the dynamic capital of the United Arab Emirates and a globally renowned "City of Oil". This landmark event is set to convene over 7,000 delegates—including financial insurance elites, senior executives of insurance companies, and industry experts and scholars from across the world—to explore emerging trends, challenges and opportunities within the insurance industry.

In 1998, IMM International officially established the International Dragon Award (IDA), intending to set a fair and objective benchmark for the global insurance industry and to uphold the values of "Paragon, Perfection, Nobility". After over two decades of industry engagement, the IDA has garnered widespread acclaim and respect across the industry, establishing itself as an internationally admired honor among financial insurance practitioners. Today, a number of financial insurance institutions have incorporated IDA into their corporate recognition frameworks. By 2025, over 181,000 financial insurance elites from more than 250 insurance institutions across 17 countries and regions have earned the IDA distinction, including 585 IDA Life Members and 16 inductees into the prestigious IDA Hall of Fame. This year also sees 17 outstanding sales teams receiving the esteemed "IDA Hundred-Elite Team" title.

As a premier, high-caliber event of vital significance to the global insurance sector, the IDA Annual Conference celebrates the achievements of its members, while empowering financial insurance practitioners worldwide with cutting-edge industry insights, marketing expertise, and leadership philosophies. Since 2000, IMM International has hosted 24 editions of the conference in major cities across the globe—including Chiang Mai, Singapore, Seoul, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Melbourne, Bangkok, and multiple cities in China. Its debut in Abu Dhabi in 2025 marks a significant milestone in the conference's global journey.

Centered on the theme "Devotion", this year's conference will unite over 120 senior executives from insurance companies, excellent sales agency leaders, top-tier sales agents, and experts and scholars from various fields globally. Featuring over 60 high-value, in-depth sharing sessions—including 12 main sessions, 43 breakout sessions, and 10 "International Finance Outlook Forum" sessions convening financial experts and senior executives from insurance companies—the event will offer a dynamic, open, and interdisciplinary platform for meaningful exchange of ideas, driving continued prosperity and development across the insurance industry.

IDA Grand Celebration: Thousands Rise to Claim their IDA Honor

As the global insurance industry navigates new challenges emerging in the 2025 volatile economic climate, a resilient cohort of outstanding insurance professionals has chosen to rise against the headwinds, ultimately earning the prestigious IDA honor with their exceptional performance and unwavering resolve.

As the highest tribute to the leading force of the industry, this conference has meticulously curated two signature events: "Honor Salute" and "Dragon Night". During these ceremonial sessions, more than 4,000 IDA members will stride along the Walk of Fame marked by "Paragon, Perfection, Nobility", and step proudly onto the award stage to celebrate a glorious moment shared by dedicated achievers.

Guided by the ideals of the IDA honor, these distinguished IDA honorees have diligently fulfilled the noble mission of serving 36 households each year. With remarkable professional expertise and selfless dedication, they have not only provided robust insurance protections for their clients, but also exemplified the highest standards of excellence within the insurance industry. The "Honor Salute" and "Dragon Night" award ceremonies celebrate their individual achievements and highlight the enduring value of their professionalism and services.

Among the many accolades, two hold particular distinction:

Contributing to Industry Legacy, Forging Shared Glory:

Official Announcement of Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies

In 2024, the IDA released its Inaugural Official Announcement of Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies in Hong Kong, China, revealing key development trends and indicators of excellence within the global financial insurance industry. These insights provide invaluable guidance for financial insurance institutions and sales teams. For insurance institutions, the number of IDA members serves as a critical metric of productivity and quality. The presence of a greater number of IDA members within a financial insurance institution reflects its ability to evolve with the industry trends and maintain steady growth in overall performance & productivity, recruitment & training, and talent retention.

To further support industry advancement, the IDA Executive Committee will release the Official Announcement of 2025 Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies at the upcoming Abu Dhabi conference. Meanwhile, the IDA Data Analytics Expert Committee has been officially established, comprising distinguished insurance professionals appointed for their expertise in industry insights and trend analysis, and renowned professionalism and credibility. These experts will collaborate with the IDA Executive Committee to contribute meaningfully to the continued advancement and excellence of the financial insurance sector.

This year's official announcement also features the presentation of "IDA World Record" awards, designed to celebrate peak achievements and inspire financial insurance practitioners worldwide to benchmark against top performers, strive for continuous advancement and improvement, and ultimately create their own IDA records.

The Official Announcement of Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies embodies the mission and determination of IMM International and IDA to enhance the professional competency, image, and social standing of practitioners in the global financial insurance industry. It defines clear benchmarks for enduring excellence and sustainable growth, while offering financial insurance institutions valuable reference, guidance, and support in institutional mechanisms and product development—ultimately driving the global insurance industry's transformation toward high-quality development.

Moving forward, IDA will continue its steadfast commitment to fostering the prosperity, development, and advancement of the global financial insurance sector, partnering with leading institutions and exceptional professionals in their quest for unparalleled excellence.