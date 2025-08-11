SHANGHAI, Aug.11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 10, 2025, the second round of the 2025 CTCC China Touring Car Championship Ordos Race delivered thrilling competition. The TCR China Series, CTCC China Cup, and the co-organized Lynk & Co Cup reignited their battles across three fronts, jointly offering peak-level duels. Simultaneously, rich cultural tourism activities once again complemented the intense racing, co-writing a joyful chapter for the Ordos racing weekend.

TCR China Series: Lynk & Co Army Dominates Top Five

The Lynk & Co camp achieved a resounding victory in the TCR China Series. The Lynk & Co Teamwork Motorsport swept the podium in the TCR China Touring Car Championship: Zhu Daiwei claimed victory, Zhang Zhiqiang took second place, and Sunny Wang secured third. The Lynk & Co army not only executed team tactics once more but also engaged in fierce internal battles, providing spectators with spectacular offensive and defensive duels.

Teamwork Motorsport's Paul Poon once again won the TCR China Touring Car Championship Challenge Cup category at the Ordos race. Guangzhou Spark Racing's Liang Jingxi shook off the disappointment of the first round, bringing home the category runner-up position. Guiyang DTM Racing By FORCE's Hu Heng earned the category's third place.

In the TCR China Challenge, Guangzhou Spark Racing's Liang Jingxi shook off the disappointment of the first round, securing the TCR China Touring Car Championship Challenge Cup category runner-up position. Zhejiang 326 Racing Team's Liu Zichen took second place, and the Delta Racing Team's Liu Chao, competing on home turf, finished third.

China Cup: Gao Huayang Secures Victory with Last-Lap "Steal"

In the China Cup battle, SAIC Volkswagen 333 Racing Team's Gao Huayang delivered a stellar performance on the final lap, completing multiple overtakes to "steal the win" and take the overall victory and the TCS class win. The Zhejiang 326 Racing Team trio of Liu Ning / Zhao Shiyan / Wu Yifan clinched victory in the TCR class. Beijing Seven Degrees Racing's An Junda / Guo Shen reversed their fortunes to triumph in the TC1 class.

LPCC Racing Team's duo Bao Xuejiao / Liu Chao took the win in the TC2 class. Shenzhen Bonoo Racing Team's Li Jiajun / Yu Xiaobo made further progress, becoming the new winners in the TC3 class.

Beyond the thrilling track action, the CTCC Ordos race also featured car stunt shows, the CTCC Ordos Rap & EDM Music Festival, and driver autograph sessions. The spectator activity zone boasted booths from the CTCC Official Store, Michelin, Dongchedi, and others, responding to fan enthusiasm with rich and engaging prize-winning interactions and immersive experiences.

By meticulously constructing an innovative "three-in-one" model integrating "top-tier racing, immersive experiences, and spectacular performances," CTCC transformed the Ordos race into a motorsport culture festival for all. It fully showcased the immense charm of motorsport and the vigorous vitality of integrated cultural, sports, and tourism development. Furthermore, it served as a golden link for Ordos' cultural tourism, presenting the city's exciting events to audiences both at home and abroad. Through the traffic window created by CTCC, Ordos conveyed to the world the industrial dynamism, ecological landscape, and racing passion of the "Warm City."

Next, CTCC will return to the Shanghai International Circuit. Stay tuned!