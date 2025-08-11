Chulalongkorn University's Herbarium Preserves Thai Flora for Research and Criminal Investigations

BANGKOK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professor Kasin Suvatabhandhu Herbarium (BCU), operated by the Department of Botany at the Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, serves as a vital hub for plant research and identification in Thailand. Established in 1960, the herbarium supports the academic and research community by maintaining a comprehensive plant specimen collection and offering plant analysis services.

The herbarium has amassed over 20,000 plant specimens and has evolved into a national resource that aids not only academic institutions but also government agencies and private enterprises. The specimens serve as a reference for the study of biodiversity, support the food and pharmaceutical industries, and help identify invasive species. Notably, the herbarium also assists in forensic investigations, showcasing the multidisciplinary applications of botanical science.

Science Service Officer Mrs. Parinyanoot Klinratana highlights the herbarium's diverse roles. She recounts instances where plant materials found on suspects' clothing were analyzed to determine their origin and whether they came from restricted areas, aiding law enforcement. Similarly, the herbarium helped the Customs Department identify and trace shallot species. Another case involved verifying whether plant matter found on a car grille was invasive – the information that was crucial for export compliance.

These examples illustrate how plant identification has real-world applications far beyond the classroom. It shows how plant materials can serve as silent witnesses in crime investigations, indicators of environmental risk, or hindrances to business transactions.

With decades of experience, the herbarium is regarded for its meticulous techniques in preserving plant specimens to ensure long-term usability for research and reference.

Through collaboration with various sectors, the herbarium bridges science and society. It serves as a national plant database and supports Thailand's commitment to environmental conservation, biodiversity, and global regulatory standards. Its scientific expertise and systematic processes reinforce the importance of accurate plant taxonomy, not only for academic integrity but also for legal and commercial purposes.

By combining specimen preservation with expert analysis, the Professor Kasin Suvatabhandhu Herbarium ensures that Thailand's rich plant biodiversity is not only studied and safeguarded but also applied in meaningful ways across multiple sectors, including science, medicine, and law.

Professor Kasin Suvatabhandhu Herbarium, located on the 4th floor of the Botany Department, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, is open to the public free of charge. Tel. +662 218 5502.

