EBENE CYBERCITY, Mauritius, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets , a globally trusted CFD broker for online trading, has secured the regulatory licence to operate under the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This acquisition marks a significant step in Ultima Markets' strategy to establish a regulated presence in the United Kingdom (UK).

The UK is a key global financial hub with an estimated 19 million and growing active traders in 2024. The FCA has rules and regulations that emphasize transparency and consumer protection.

"We're incredibly proud to take this step," said Gareth Derbyshire, spokesperson for Ultima Markets. "Becoming FCA-regulated reflects our long-term commitment to the UK and its regulatory standards. It sets the tone for what UK traders can expect from us: transparency, integrity, and a clear focus on their trading experience."

Ultima Markets plans to onboard UK clients from 2026 and is slated to launch a localised offering that includes a dedicated website, enhanced compliance systems and platform features tailored to FCA standards. "We are taking every measure to meet expectations in full," Derbyshire added. "That means more than just ticking boxes. Our products, education and support are being designed and built for UK traders."

UK traders can look forward to access to Ultima Markets' full range of CFD instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and shares, trading on leading platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Through Ultima Markets' Trading Academy , traders of all levels will also be empowered to take control of their trading goals by developing practical skills and financial literacy.

Founded in 2016, Ultima Markets is regulated by the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius, and recognised for its fast execution, deep liquidity, and diverse trading tools.

Ultima Markets is also the first CFD broker to join the United Nations Global Compact, embedding responsible business practices into its operations and advancing sustainability education through its Ultima Impact Foundation .

