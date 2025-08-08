SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has compiled a list of Asia's hidden riverside destinations that promise unique cultural experiences as well as stunning views. From the lush coconut groves of Ben Tre in Vietnam to the floating markets of Banjarmasin in Indonesia, these lesser-known spots offer a refreshing escape from the usual tourist trails.

Riverside destinations have a unique allure that combines natural beauty, cultural richness, and a sense of tranquility. Whether it's the gentle flow of a river reflecting the surrounding landscapes or the vibrant life that thrives along its banks, these destinations offer a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. Travelers can immerse themselves in local traditions, enjoy scenic boat rides, or simply unwind by the water's edge.

Agoda's list of best-kept riverside destinations in Asia includes:

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Why settle for the ordinary when Asia's riverside gems are waiting to be explored? From cruising through coconut groves in Vietnam to enjoying the floating markets in Indonesia, these destinations are perfect for travelers who want to go with the flow and discover something extraordinary. Agoda makes it easy to turn these hidden riverside escapes into your next adventure."

Agoda's extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, make planning any visit seamless. Visit Agoda.com or discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app today.