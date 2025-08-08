If a semiconductor firm commits to building its factory in the United States during President Donald Trump's term and fulfills the commitment, its chips would not face a tariff, the commerce secretary said Thursday, a day after Trump unveiled a plan to impose about a 100 percent tariff on chip imports.

Secretary Howard Lutnick made the remarks during a Fox Business interview as South Korean tech firms, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., have been carefully watching his tariff policy developments.

"So (what) the president said is if you commit to build in America during his term, and if you file it with the Commerce Department and if your auditor oversees you building it all the way through, then he will allow you to import your chips -- while you are building -- without a tariff," he said.

"But you have to be confirmed and overseen building in America," he added.

Trump's announcement on the new tariff came after he said Tuesday that his administration plans to announce sector-specific tariffs "within the next week or so."

Some observers raised the possibility that Samsung Electronics and SK hynix could avoid the new tariff as they have been working on their investment plans in Texas and Indiana, respectively.

To impose the tariff on semiconductor imports, Trump has invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a law that provides the president with the authority to adjust imports into the US when he determines they threaten to impair national security. (Yonhap)