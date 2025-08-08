Embark on an immersive journey featuring the new Time Capsule experience

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting 8 August 2025, guests can look forward to a reimagined Singapore Flyer journey that traces the full arc of Singapore's story, from ancient origins to modern marvels. In celebration of Singapore's 60th year of independence, Time Capsule – a two-storey multisensory attraction first opened in 2020 – has been transformed into a fully immersive pre-flight experience blending cutting-edge multimedia, interactive exhibits, and cinematic storytelling, all enhanced by a personalised web app. This prelude sets the stage for the Singapore Flyer journey, which culminates in breathtaking 360-degree views of the city skyline.

An Immersive Journey Through the Singapore Story

Singapore's remarkable story comes alive through an interactive journey at Time Capsule led by R65, a time-travelling robot. Created in collaboration with creative studio Untitled Project, guests are transported back to the 1200s to uncover Singapore's mythical legends and fascinating origins as a trading port, with full-screen video animations, projection mapping, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology bringing each moment of history vividly to life. Guests can wander down an interactive Singapore River meandering through history, and step into nostalgia with a chess-tile concrete table set before a 300-degree projection wall chronicling Singapore's transformation.

On Level 2, vibrant Peranakan-themed installations, LiDAR-enabled interactive games, and multimedia showcases explore Singapore's identity and role on the world stage. For a personalised experience, guests may use the Time Capsule web app and complimentary WiFi to scan QR codes and delve deeper with life-sized characters, from traders to the indigenous Orang Laut.

The immersive ground-level experience transitions seamlessly into the sky as guests board the Singapore Flyer, soaring 165 metres above the city and unlocking deeper insights into nearby landmarks with the FLYER360 mobile app powered by augmented reality. Time Capsule entry is included in every admission ticket, transforming the Singapore Flyer journey from a 30-minute ride into an integrated 75-minute adventure through Singapore's inspiring evolution – from a humble settlement to a world-class city.

Ringo Leung, General Manager of Singapore Flyer, said, "The reimagined Singapore Flyer journey invites everyone to experience the Singapore story in an entirely fresh and entertaining way, from the ground to the sky. By integrating immersive on-ground adventures with interactive in-capsule experiences, we aim to present a fun, multifaceted perspective of Singapore that goes beyond the traditional observation wheel experience."

For more information, please visit www.singaporeflyer.com