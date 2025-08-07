ANGELES CITY, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to m.Chinatrucks.org, FORLAND held a delivery ceremony in August 2025 to hand over 260 light trucks to local transport company YIMI CARGO in Angeles city, the Philippines. The event, co-hosted by FORLAND, YIMI CARGO, and Philippine partner QSJ Motors, drew senior executives, partners, and media representatives. The delivery represents a key milestone for FORLAND in the Philippine market and reflects the company's expanding presence in Southeast Asia and the global commercial vehicle industry.

The delivered trucks include FORLAND's L5 and T5 series. The L5 light trucks, powered by the engine developed using German FEV technology, serve transport needs between 6.5 and 9 tons gross vehicle weight (GVW). They feature extra-wide cargo beds capable of holding two rows of pallets side by side, significantly improving loading efficiency. The cabs offer comfort comparable to that of a passenger car. The T5 mini trucks, designed for urban "last-mile" delivery, are equipped with engines derived from Japan's Dong'an and Germany's FEV technology. Covering 2.5 to 4.5 tons GVW, these trucks feature lightweight bodies and low cargo beds to facilitate easy loading and unloading. They are well suited for express delivery, fresh produce, and other city logistics.

YIMI CARGO is the English brand name of YIMI TRANSPORTATION PHILIPPINES INC, operated overseas under China's Sands Group, with presence in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. "The company chose FORLAND trucks due to the reliability of its products and professionalism in service", said Chen Guilin, YIMI CARGO Philippines operations director.

"This is not just a delivery ceremony. It marks the start of a long-term strategic partnership between FORLAND, the Philippine market and logistics customers", said Sun Chaoshan, deputy general manager of FORLAND's Overseas Business Department. He noted FORLAND has delivered more than 6.6 million commercial vehicles across more than 50 countries and regions since its founding in 1999. Moving forward, FORLAND plans to introduce new energy and digital products tailored to local markets in the Philippines and Southeast Asia to support regional logistics development.

Since entering the Philippine market in 2009, FORLAND has delivered tens of thousands of commercial vehicles, including logistics trucks, dump trucks, refrigerated trucks, and special-purpose vehicles. Together with local partner QSJ Motors, FORLAND has built a strong local support system for after-sales service, spare parts, and technical support to ensure worry-free vehicle operation throughout the product life cycle. With its integrated sales, service, and localization model, FORLAND has become a leading brand in the medium- and high-end commercial vehicle market in the Philippines.

FORLAND now has a growing presence across Southeast Asia, with operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. Building on its regional footprint, the company aims to continue expanding globally and advancing "Made in China" commercial vehicles worldwide.