HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omdia, a renowned global market research authority, has recently released its "Omdia Market Radar: Cloud Platforms for Games – 2025" report. Building on its previous recognition as a "Leader" in Omdia's 2024 report on cloud platforms for games in Asia Pacific and Oceania, Tencent Cloud—the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent—has, for the first time, been positioned as a "Leader" in Omdia's global report for cloud platforms for games. This achievement is attributed to Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge technological capabilities and strong market leadership. According to the report, Tencent Cloud demonstrated outstanding performance across seven key capability dimensions.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said: "We are proud to be recognized by Omdia as a global leader in cloud platforms for games. This achievement reflects our dedication to driving innovation and equipping developers with world-class infrastructure and solutions tailored for the gaming industry. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI & machine learning, Tencent Cloud is committed to delivering secure, scalable, and immersive gaming experiences for players everywhere. As we continue to partner with developers and industry leaders across the globe, we are excited to shape the future of gaming and power the next wave of industry growth and transformation."

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of global cloud platforms, analyzing their strengths across seven core capability dimensions: game development, game servers, multiplayer services, LiveOps, database & analytics, AI & machine learning, as well as partners and integrations. Notably, this is the first time Omdia has included AI & machine learning as evaluation criteria, providing a more nuanced perspective on the technological maturity and industry adaptability of cloud platforms.

In this assessment, Tencent Cloud achieved the highest rating of "Advanced" in game servers, multiplayer services, and AI & machine learning, while also delivering exceptional performance in game development, LiveOps, and database & analytics. Through its robust technical capabilities and significant industry influence, Tencent Cloud was recognized as one of the global leaders in cloud platforms for games in 2025.

For the gaming industry, Tencent Cloud has established a global, high-performance network infrastructure and developed end-to-end solutions tailored specifically for gaming. These solutions are particularly robust in areas such as game servers, multiplayer services, and AI & machine learning.

Tencent Cloud offers industry-leading game server solutions supported by a global data center network with 21 geographic regions and 56 availability zones. These solutions provide game companies with low-latency, high scalability, and robust DDoS protection, making them especially effective at managing the fluctuating workloads typical of game servers. During surges of players from around the world, Tencent Cloud's servers dynamically scale and intelligently manage traffic, ensuring a seamless and smooth gaming experience for all users.

As large models become increasingly integrated into gaming industry applications, Tencent Cloud's solutions—powered by its Hunyuan—has developed a comprehensive suite of AI design tools and services for game developers. These tools enable an end-to-end workflow for game asset creation, featuring capabilities such as text-to-3D and image-to-3D modeling. Additionally, with platforms like Tencent Cloud TI-ONE and a reinforcement learning platform tailored for virtual character training, developers can now shorten the time required to train NPC behavior from several months to just a few days.

For example, Kuro Games' open-world action RPG "Wuthering Waves" leverages Tencent Cloud's GoSkinning technology—powered by Tencent's advanced expertise in art asset creation and AIGC capabilities—to intelligently and automatically skin a diverse range of characters and costumes. By automating vertex weight assignment, this solution significantly reduces the manual effort typically required for hand skinning, greatly increasing production efficiency and reducing the manual adjustment workload for animators.

The third-person shooter game "Kalpa of Universe", developed by iDreamSky, has been launched to players worldwide. To navigate the complex and diverse challenges of global game publishing, Tencent Cloud provided comprehensive support covering compliance, networking, and architecture, ensuring a seamless rollout across all regions. Backed by over 400 professional certifications and more than 20 compliance accreditations both domestically and internationally, Tencent Cloud leverages its robust technical expertise to empower companies to expand confidently into overseas markets.

In the area of security, Tencent's Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) delivers comprehensive game security services by leveraging AI and big data technologies to detect and prevent cheating behaviors, including emerging cheats such as DMA (Direct Memory Access) and AI-based cheats. Leveraging nearly 20 years of anti-cheat experience and a vast database of cheat samples, ACE has fostered a fair and secure gaming environment for millions of players across hundreds of games worldwide. For instance, "The Bornless", a PC action horror First Person Shooter (FPS) game developed by Cathedral Studios, has adopted ACE to tackle diverse online security challenges and ensure a fair, competitive experience for its ever-growing player community.

Drawing on years of deep expertise and industry-leading technologies in gaming, Tencent Cloud delivers comprehensive, full-lifecycle cloud services to game developers worldwide. From high-performance global deployment networks and specialized game servers to advanced security solutions, AI-powered creative tools, real-time operations platforms, and data analytics, Tencent Cloud is dedicated to being the most trusted technology partner for game developers, empowering them to overcome the challenges of globalization and capture the opportunities of the AI era.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.