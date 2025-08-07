GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) [HKUST(GZ)] has announced early admissions for two Master of Science programs: MSc in Carbon Neutrality and Green Finance (MSc CNGF), and MSc in Technology and Policy (MSc TP). This early admission round offers several advantages, including eligibility for merit-based scholarships covering 25% to 50% of first-year tuition fees and early confirmation of study places. Applicants with outstanding academic backgrounds from top-ranked institutions, strong professional experience, or significant achievements are encouraged to apply.

"These programs represent the pioneering master's programs at Society Hub, providing training that helps students master skills to deal with the significant challenges we face today," said Prof. Wu, Associate Dean of Society Hub at HKUST(GZ). "Students will benefit from our unique cross-disciplinary approach and strong industry connections within the programs."

"The MSc CNGF program equips graduates to excel in sustainable finance, with coursework that includes carbon markets, ESG investing, and carbon neutrality technologies. The MSc TP program prepares students to address the governance challenges posed by emerging technologies. We have a natural advantage in being in Asia, which is increasingly viewed as the engine of technological breakthroughs," said Prof. Du, MSc Program Director of Society Hub.

Both programs leverage HKUST(GZ)'s strategic location in China's most dynamic economic region, the Greater Bay Area, offering students unparalleled access to industries and innovations. The curriculum combines rigorous academic training, including internship opportunities.

Established in 2022 in collaboration between HKUST and the Guangzhou Government, HKUST(GZ) is a part of HKUST's development. The two campuses operate under the "Unified HKUST, Complementary Campuses" framework, sharing faculty and research resources while maintaining identical academic standards. Its signature "Hub-Thrust" structure promotes interdisciplinary learning and nurtures globally competitive talents.

As one of the four hubs at HKUST(GZ), Society Hub is dedicated to addressing global societal challenges both through technological innovation and in response to the impacts of emerging technologies in an era of unprecedented change. With a highly international and diverse faculty and student body, Society Hub welcomes applications from all backgrounds globally.

Early admissions for the 2026/27 intake close on September 30, 2025. The regular application deadline for this academic year is July 15, 2026. Prospective students are encouraged to apply to secure their place and maximize scholarship opportunities.

Learn more:

MSc in Carbon Neutrality and Green Finance: https://fytgs.hkust-gz.edu.cn/programs/2025-26/society-hub-2025-26/carbon-neutrality-and-green-finance

MSc in Technology and Policy: https://fytgs.hkust-gz.edu.cn/programs/2025-26/society-hub-2025-26/technology-and-policy-2