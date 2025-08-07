SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sephora has launched 'The Perfect Shade For You,' a major new campaign across Asia Pacific that sets out to redefine beauty standards by championing individuality, authenticity and inclusivity.

Building on Sephora's global brand signature, 'We Belong to Something Beautiful', the campaign underscores the brand's commitment to inclusive beauty in the region. Highlighting Sephora's industry-leading range of over 1,500 foundation shades, 'The Perfect Shade For You' aims to empower individuals to discover and celebrate their unique identities through makeup as a tool for self-expression.

"At Sephora, we believe beauty is inherently diverse and everyone possesses a unique beauty worth celebrating," said Jenny Cheah, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Oceania & India. "In today's context where consumers increasingly demand authenticity and personalization, especially in a region as culturally rich as ours, it'll be remiss if we confine beauty to a narrow definition. With 'The Perfect Shade For You', we're investing in a future where every individual in Asia Pacific feels seen, represented, and empowered to embrace their unique beauty. We believe this initiative will drive meaningful conversations and change in the beauty industry and set a new standard for inclusivity."

In partnership with creative agency, Virtue Asia, the campaign provides an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse featuring a diverse cast of individuals from across Asia Pacific. This inclusive representation spans a wide range of cultures, ages, and backgrounds from the region and encompasses a broad spectrum of skin tones, body types, and hair textures. Regional Sephora Squad members also shared their stories on the liberation and impact of finding their own perfect shade. By embracing and showcasing this diversity, free from hiding or retouching imperfections, the campaign empowers audiences to explore the true meaning of 'the perfect shade' as a uniquely personal celebration of their own beauty.

'The Perfect Shade For You' is now live across Sephora stores, social media channels, and digital platforms in nine key markets – Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand and will be rolled out in Indonesia from 7 August. Check out the campaign and find your perfect shade at your nearest Sephora store or online.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 52,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.