BANGKOK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shaping the Future of Lighting & Design" Conference powered by ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025, is taking place at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok from 17th to 19th September 2025.

This "free-to-attend" two and half day industry conference shall take place alongside ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025 that will see an attendance of over 300 exhibiting brands and some 4,000 trade attendees coming from the entire spectrum of ASEAN's thriving smart lighting and design markets.

The "Shaping the Future of Lighting & Design" Conference aims to provide a vibrant meeting place for over 200 plus industry professionals to network, exchange knowledge and uncover emerging market trends.

The conference will feature over 30 speakers and industry gurus who will gather to share and discuss latest trends, know-hows, innovations and issues shaping the future of the lighting and lighting design industry and markets.

Over 12 industry keynote and panel discussion sessions will be organized, covering insightful topics ranging from lighting market outlook, growth drivers and challenges, human-centric lighting, lighting design for retail, hospitality and public spaces, lighting design for boutique hotels, smart and intelligent lighting, future of aesthetic lighting, lighting of tomorrow's smart cities, green lighting policies, carbon neutral lighting to festival lighting designs, to name a few.

The Southeast Asian LED lighting market is valued to be over US$ 3 billion in 2022. Smart city projects are boasting demands for smart living, smart home and smart lighting solutions, with smart technology being the "next normal" in all future residential and commercial property projects.

The "Shaping the Future of Lighting & Design" Conference is expected to be attended by over 1000 lighting manufacturers, architects, designers, engineers, developers, urban planners, government officials and academics all wanting to understand the significant transformations in the lighting sector, driven by rapid technological advancement and evolving user demands.

This conference is part of a series of activities that will be organized during ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025 that include business matching program, illuminating architecture design challenge, product demonstrations, and lighting design showcase bringing plenty of networking, collaboration, learning and idea sharing over 3-days.

In addition to speakers from the lighting, design architectural private sector companies, the conference will also be joined by speakers from the likes of Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Illuminating Engineering Association of Thailand, Thailand Interior Designers' Association, Thailand Association of Landscape Architects, The King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi's Centre of lighting and research and innovation, Kasetsart University's Architecture Faculty, and Thai IOT Association, just to name a few.

The "Shaping the Future of Lighting & Design" Conference powered by ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025 will provide attendees with in-depth and insightful understanding on the dynamics of this growing lighting and design market in Thailand and Southeast Asia. In addition, the conference offers plenty of networking opportunities for attendees to renew and seek new networks.

Join us in shaping the future of lighting and design in Bangkok this coming September!

Free Visitor Registration: https://evcnx.co/vdsy4

