TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwanese jewelry artist Karjengon Wu has forged a distinctive design language that seamlessly integrates art, culture, aesthetics, and brand management. With this multifaceted creative power, he has risen to prominence in the international jewelry scene. His works are not merely accessories, but wearable art pieces—cultural vessels that transcend borders—earning acclaim and admiration across the global fashion world.

Wu is the founder of T.THREE Jewelry, a brand he co-created with design partner Yi-Wen Lin. Together, they have produced numerous captivating collections favored by global dignitaries and social elites. Notable collectors of his work include Palau's Goodwill Ambassador Ms. Chia-Ju Tsai, Mrs. Paine, wife of the Haitian Ambassador, and Abigail Beatrice, First Secretary of the Eswatini Embassy—each representing the international appeal of Wu's creations.

Mayor Bertrick of Moret-sur-Loing, France, personally collected one of Wu's signature pieces, praising its exquisite craftsmanship and the profound beauty of Eastern design. He described the work as a "cultural bridge" between France and Taiwan. Madame Dominique, Chair of the French Association of Painters and Calligraphers, also collected Wu's award-winning piece "Elegant Orchid Spirit", which received honors at the International Orchid Handicraft Competition—further affirming Wu's artistic impact on the global stage.

Wu's creations have also been embraced by the fine art community. Ho Wen-Chi, a nationally honored painter recognized by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture, is a devoted wearer of Wu's pieces, commending the harmonious balance of colors and gemstones. The late master of ink painting, Lee Chi-Mao, also collected Wu's jewelry and inscribed a personalized calligraphy piece in tribute:

"Mr. Karjengon—Master of Exquisite Eastern Craftsmanship," adding a layer of artistic resonance to Wu's design legacy.

Karjengon Wu's design language is highly distinctive. Whether working in minimalism, Baroque, naturalism, futurism, or ethnic styles, each collection presents a uniquely interpreted aesthetic. He boldly incorporates unconventional materials such as wood, shells, resin, and recycled elements, utilizing wax carving, micro-sculpting, and mixed media to break free from traditional jewelry frameworks.

His works have been showcased at numerous international exhibitions in cities such as Paris, Beijing, Chongqing, and Tokyo, highlighting Taiwan's creative spirit and rich design diversity on a global scale—enhancing the island's visibility and influence in the realm of cultural diplomacy.

Selected International Exhibitions & Events:

A special highlight: Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin personally visited Wu's exhibition at the Louvre in 2014 and gave high praise to his jewelry artworks.

Staying true to his mission—"Let Taiwanese design shine confidently on the global stage"—Karjengon Wu continues to root his work in Eastern aesthetics while merging them with contemporary creative expressions. His culturally enriched jewelry art continues to captivate collectors and audiences around the world.

