SINGAPORE and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the intensifying humanitarian situation along the Thai Khmer border, Wing Bank and the members of Royal Group of Companies have jointly established the Foundation for Refugee Assistance, a long-term initiative designed to support Cambodian families displaced by ongoing conflict.

On August 2–3, the first wave of aid was delivered to Wat Kiri Toul Andet, a refugee camp in Preah Vihear Province currently sheltering over 700 children and their families.

The mobilization effort commenced on August 1, with volunteers assembling at the Royal One parking lot to sort and prepare donations. The operation was led by Royal Group of Companies representatives Mr. Shanghai Lao, Mr. Phakdey Vattanak, and Ms. Sotheary Van, alongside Wing Bank Deputy CEO Mr. Bunthe Hor and a dedicated logistics team.

Despite rising security concerns, the mission proceeded as planned. On August 3, four truckloads of essential supplies reached the camp. Additional aid was also delivered to frontline personnel with support from Cellcard, a Royal Group subsidiary.

The Foundation was established by Neak Oknha Kith Meng and Lok Chumteav Neak Oknha Mao Chamnan, with full backing from the members of the Royal Group of Companies. Eight donation booths have been installed across their offices in Phnom Penh to collect monetary and in-kind contributions.

"Many homes were destroyed along the borders," said Phakdey Vattanak, Group Chief Relationship Officer of the Royal Group. "Even when the fighting ends, these families may have nothing to return to. They will need time, tools, and support to rebuild their lives. The Foundation is here to be that support—for the long haul."

"In times of crisis, unity becomes our greatest strength," said Shanghai Lao, Division Chief People & Culture Officer.

"While the conflict may take time to resolve, families are suffering now. They cannot wait. And we cannot look away," added Bunthe Hor, Deputy CEO of Wing Bank. "This is a moment for all Khmer—wherever we live—to act as one. Donations aren't just helpful—they're life-saving."

How to Donate:

Cambodians living overseas can contribute directly to the Foundation for Refugee Assistance through Wing Bank's international partners, including Gmoney, E9Pay, and Hanpass in South Korea; City Express and JME in Japan; and Western Union and MoneyGram in other countries.

To donate, users simply select "Account Transfer" on their mobile app, enter "Foundation for Refugees Assistance", input the donation amount, and confirm the transaction.

All donations are securely managed and transparently distributed to ensure timely aid reaches those in need—both now and in the months ahead.

Wing Bank and Royal Group extend their heartfelt appreciation to all donors—individuals, organizations, and communities near and far—who have already stepped forward with generosity and compassion. Among these heroes are students sacrificing their lunch money, street vendors offering portions of their daily earnings, and even disabled veterans who gave what little they could spare. Their actions speak louder than words. Their selflessness is a powerful reminder that kindness knows no boundaries, and that real change begins when we each take responsibility for one another.