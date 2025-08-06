K·FISH Shines in Hawaii: Korean Seafood Receives Enthusiastic Response from Local Visitors

"K•FISH Cooking Show & Promotion Booth" Wraps Up Successfully at the Hawaii Korean Festival

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 2, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea, in collaboration with the Korea Fisheries Association, successfully hosted the K•FISH Cooking Show and Promotion Booth at the Hawaii Korean Festival, held at the Honolulu Civic Center. The event was organized to promote K•FISH, the Korean government-certified seafood export brand.

This program was designed to showcase the premium and trendy image of Korean seafood in a way that feels familiar and approachable to Hawaiian consumers. The event aimed to raise awareness of Korean seafood in both Hawaii and the U.S., and to introduce the quality and diversity of K•FISH-certified products to local audiences.

Despite being a one-day event, the K•FISH Cooking Show and Promotion Booth drew approximately 45,000 visitors, reflecting the high level of local interest in Korean seafood.

The promotion booth featured top Korean seafood export items such as gim (seaweed), abalone, fish roe, and fish cake—all of which have been gaining popularity in the global market. Each product was showcased alongside its manufacturer, enabling visitors to quickly understand the export potential and variety of K•FISH products.

To further engage visitors, the booth included interactive programs such as SNS events, a photo zone, and tasting events, which boosted interest in the products and helped create a positive image of the K•FISH brand. These activities were well received by a wide range of attendees, from children to families.

One of the highlights was the four tasting sessions, which featured easy-to-make dishes using K•FISH products, including Gim Bugak with Tuna Mayo and Canned Abalone with Local Sauces. These menu items, praised for both their flavor and practicality, effectively conveyed the appeal of Korean seafood and sparked strong interest from local consumers, with many asking where they could purchase the products.

The most popular program was the K•FISH Cooking Show, which featured world-renowned chef Andre Rush. He performed a live cooking demonstration of his original recipe, Gim Bugak Abalone Tacos, using K•FISH-certified products. Following the demo, 100 servings of the dish were offered to visitors, receiving enthusiastic responses from the audience. The program earned praise not only from general consumers but also from culinary professionals.

Kang Do-hyung, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, who led the event, remarked:

"K•FISH is no longer just about seafood—it's becoming a premium brand that represents safety and health. We will continue to carry out various initiatives in the U.S. and Hawaii to promote the excellence and potential of K•FISH."

K•FISH is Korea's official government-certified seafood export brand. It is awarded only to products that pass strict screening procedures, thorough quality control, and a systematic evaluation process.