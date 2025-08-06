QINGDAO, China, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from iqingdao.

Recently, New Ages • New Opportunities —— Multinational Enterprises in Shandong: Interview with Renowned Qingdao Brands was successfully held in Qingdao. A total of 20 central and provincial mainstream media were invited to visit renowned Qingdao enterprises and explore the practices of multinational enterprises in Shandong, such as Haier, Hisense, China Movie Metropolis and Qingdao Port.

At Haier, journalists visited the application of "AI + Manufacturing" on the COSMO Industrial Internet Platform. At Hisense, they delved into cutting-edge technologies, such as MiniLED TVs and laser TVs. At Qingdao Port, they witnessed "super projects", like the 400,000-ton ore terminal. At China Movie Metropolis, they explored the world's largest underwater production center. Through on-site interviews, the event comprehensively showcased Shandong achievements in industrial innovation, intelligent manufacturing, and other fields, providing rich material for telling the stories of multinational enterprises' development in Shandong.