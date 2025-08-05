SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Music, a leading Asia-based music IP investment and data management firm, has acquired the publishing catalog of globally renowned songwriter Bekuh Boom, best known for her work with BLACKPINK.

The acquisition includes 33 songs, among them BLACKPINK's most iconic hits: "Kill This Love," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "Ice Cream," "BOOMBAYAH," and "Pretty Savage." Each of these tracks has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, establishing them as key pillars of BLACKPINK's global discography.

This deal follows Beyond Music's recent acquisition of a copyright stake in BTS's international hit "Butter," further cementing the company's presence in the global K-pop IP market.

"By acquiring rights to signature tracks from both BTS and BLACKPINK—two of the most iconic acts in K- pop—we've reached a major milestone in executing our global strategy," said Jinwoo Jo, CEO of Beyond Music. "It's also an honor to invest in the work of Bekuh Boom, a world-class songwriter whose catalog continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. We look forward to supporting her future creative endeavors and building a long-term partnership."

Bekuh Boom – now releasing music under her artist moniker BOOMBBY – is an American songwriter and producer who began her professional career at just 18. She made her K-pop debut in 2014 with TAEYANG's "Eyes, Nose, Lips" and quickly became one of the genre's most in-demand voices, penning over ten No. 1 hits across global charts. With credits for artists like BLACKPINK, WINNER, and Jeon Somi, Bekuh has played a key role in defining the sound of modern K-pop and cementing its place on the world stage.

BLACKPINK remains a dominant force in global pop music, boasting over 98 million YouTube subscribers and holding a Guinness World Record. After a hiatus of two years and ten months, the group made a highly anticipated return this July with the release of their new single "Jump", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Kicking off the concert in Korea, BLACKPINK is currently embarking on a world tour which will span 31 shows across the countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan through next January.

The Bekuh Boom acquisition is part of Beyond Music's broader strategy to selectively invest in high-performing music assets that offer long-term value. Since its founding in 2021, Beyond Music has completed over 100 large- scale music IP acquisitions, managing more than 35,000 master and publishing rights spanning hits from the 1990s to today.

Beyond Music's value creation model focuses on:

Through these initiatives, Beyond Music continues to redefine music IP investment, positioning itself as a leader in the evolving global music rights industry.

About Bekuh Boom:

Bekuh BOOM is a singer, songwriter, and producer whose genre-spanning work has helped shape the sound of global pop. Known for her impact in K-pop and beyond, she has written for some of the world's most prominent artists and contributed to multiple international chart-toppers. Her work has earned widespread critical and commercial recognition, including a Best Original Song award from the Game Audio Network Guild.

Now, under her pop artist moniker BOOMBBY, Bekuh is stepping into her own spotlight. With recent singles like "Icy Bishh," "DUHMB," and "Test Drive," she's launched a bold new era – fusing emotionally honest storytelling with high-impact, genre-blurring production. BOOMBBY is more than a new name – it's the most personal and creatively expansive project of her career.

Bekuh recently signed to Range Media Partners for management, where she is represented by Cory Litwin.