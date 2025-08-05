TAIPEI, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WiAdvance Technology, an innovative cloud service provider under the Wistron Group, and Zettabyte Technology Corporation, a software solutions provider specializing in Zsuite, jointly announced today that they are initiating a collaborative evaluation with Ubilink.AI, a leading AI supercomputing company. The three parties aim to establish a strategic partnership to enhance overall performance and application value in AI computing services.

The Ubilink AI Center is equipped with 128 NVIDIA H100 GPU servers, delivering computing power up to 45.82 PetaFlops—offering world-class high-performance computing capabilities. The goal of this collaboration is to integrate the strengths of all three parties: Zettabyte's expertise in AI GPU infrastructure management, WiAdvance's extensive experience in enterprise system integration and cloud solutions, and Ubilink's robust computing infrastructure. The three companies are actively exploring potential collaboration models to accelerate AI innovation in Taiwan and provide comprehensive support for applications such as generative AI, deep learning, model training, and inference—empowering startups, enterprises, and research institutions alike.

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte is a global leader reshaping AI compute with high-performance, energy-efficient GPU infrastructure and full-stack software (GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service, IaaS). Its turnkey platform, Zware, powers next-generation AI data centers through GPU Cloud, Managed Services, and sovereign-ready systems—built for scale, security, and sustainability. For more information, please visit https://www.zettabyte.space/.

About Ubilink

Ubilink.AI Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between Foxlink Group and Shinfox Energy, Ubitus, established to advance Taiwan's AI infrastructure and supercomputing capabilities. Ubilink provides next-generation compute resources to support AI innovation across industries, from research to large-scale enterprise deployment. For more information, please visit https://www.ubilink.ai/en/.

About WiAdvance

WiAdvance Technology, a subsidiary of Wistron Corporation, is an innovative cloud services company headquartered in Taiwan. Based on Cloud, Data and AI technology, WiAdvance provides cloud-based service and vertical solutions which suit various industries and operational scenarios, enabling the customers to boost the business in today's ever-changing world. WiAdvance boasts a robust cloud technology team and extensive experience in field deployment. For more information, please visit https://www.wiadvance.com/en/.