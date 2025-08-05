South Korea is seeking to advance its relationship with China based on the staunch alliance with the United States, the presidential office said Tuesday, following the foreign minister's remarks describing Beijing as "somewhat problematic" for its neighbors.

In an interview with The Washington Post last week, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun suggested that China's rise and its assertive actions in the region have made neighboring countries "alert," saying there is a "problem of China becoming somewhat problematic" for its neighbors.

Cho was responding to a question about what he believes a "correct approach" to China should be.

"We're seeking to develop our bilateral relations with China based on the staunch South Korea-US alliance," the presidential office said in a message to reporters.

"Minister Cho's remarks were made in the context of South Korea's continued efforts to build a relationship with China that contributes to regional stability, prosperity and the well-being of people," it said.

The presidential office also noted that Cho has emphasized the importance for relevant countries to engage with China.

In the interview, Cho said the Lee Jae Myung government seeks to maintain good relations with China and will work with the United States and Japan to engage with Beijing rather than isolate it. (Yonhap)